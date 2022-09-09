Joshua accepts Fury world title fight offer

Anthony Joshua has accepted a 40-60 per cent offer to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said, with Fury taking the bigger share of the revenue.

Hearn said the fight could take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on December 17, although Fury said he has two dates (November 26 at Wembley Stadium in London and December 3 at the Principality Stadium) already booked.

Fury shifted his stance from insisting he was retired over the summer to claiming he was ready to fight WBA-IBF-WBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk following the Ukrainian’s points win over Joshua on August 20.

However, Usyk has ruled himself out of fighting again in 2022, provoking Fury to call out Joshua on Monday, saying he would be prepared to face his compatriot in a fight he dubbed the “Battle of Britain” in December, with Joshua responding later on Monday to say he would be “ready” for the proposed bout.

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren said on Tuesday that his team had sent a formal offer to Joshua. Hearn said he has now accepted the offer, with a fight potentially taking place on December 17 in Cardiff.

Hearn told IFL TV: “So I went back this morning and said we accept 60-40, we want that reversed in a rematch, rightfully so, because you’re the champion here you want the bigger split, which I think is fair. We want to do the fight in December and interestingly they have December 17...being held at Millennium Stadium [Principality], so that’s perfect, that’s perfect for us.”

The UK stadium capable of holding a boxing event in November or December is the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, due to its retractable roof. Outdoor stadiums in the UK, such as Wembley, are not often used to stage boxing events in the winter months due to the weather.

‘Pres’ lift Tiger Tanks Cup

PRESENTATION COLLEGE San Fernando won the first piece of silverware of the 2022 schools football season when defeating South rivals Naparima College 3-2 on penalty kicks at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday, to lift the season-opening Tiger Tanks Cup.

Ruud into US Open final

Casper Ruud claimed a 55-shot point to end the first set of his US Open semi-final while building a big lead against Karen Khachanov and held on for a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory yesterday that put him in his second Grand Slam title match of the year.

Carifta Aquatics Champs shifted to Curacao

The 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships, which was initially set for St Lucia, will now be held in Curaçao.

According to the Nassau Guardian, that decision was made in earlier this month after the Carifta Congress was not satisfied that St Lucia’s facilities would be ready in time for the meet, which is set for April 8-11, 2023. Curaçao last staged the event in 2005.

ROYAL WHUPPING!

ROYAL WHUPPING!

Unbeaten Barbados Royals flaunted their imperious form, brushing aside St Lucia Kings by six wickets late Thursday night to win their fourth game on the trot in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

South African Corbin Bosch’s career-best 81 from 50 balls led the Royals’ successful chase of 170, the two-time champions reaching their target with nine balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Swiatek faces Jabeur for US Open women’s title

Swiatek faces Jabeur for US Open women’s title

IGA SWIATEK will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s final after the No. 1-ranked player came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Swiatek, 21, grabbed the last four games, and 16 of the last 20 points, to beat Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set—to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on court.