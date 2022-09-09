Joshua accepts Fury world title fight offer

Anthony Joshua has accepted a 40-60 per cent offer to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said, with Fury taking the bigger share of the revenue.
Hearn said the fight could take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on December 17, although Fury said he has two dates (November 26 at Wembley Stadium in London and December 3 at the Principality Stadium) already booked.
Fury shifted his stance from insisting he was retired over the summer to claiming he was ready to fight WBA-IBF-WBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk following the Ukrainian’s points win over Joshua on August 20.
However, Usyk has ruled himself out of fighting again in 2022, provoking Fury to call out Joshua on Monday, saying he would be prepared to face his compatriot in a fight he dubbed the “Battle of Britain” in December, with Joshua responding later on Monday to say he would be “ready” for the proposed bout.
Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren said on Tuesday that his team had sent a formal offer to Joshua. Hearn said he has now accepted the offer, with a fight potentially taking place on December 17 in Cardiff.
Hearn told IFL TV: “So I went back this morning and said we accept 60-40, we want that reversed in a rematch, rightfully so, because you’re the champion here you want the bigger split, which I think is fair. We want to do the fight in December and interestingly they have December 17...being held at Millennium Stadium [Principality], so that’s perfect, that’s perfect for us.”
The UK stadium capable of holding a boxing event in November or December is the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, due to its retractable roof. Outdoor stadiums in the UK, such as Wembley, are not often used to stage boxing events in the winter months due to the weather.