JOURNEY BEGINS

“Everything is geared towards the World Cup which is far away but winning is a habit. We just need to find a way to start to win cricket matches.”
West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard wants to fill up his side’s win column and he is hoping this latest combination of players will fulfill that goal against Sri
Lanka.
The two sides meet in the first
contest of the three-game CG
Insurance T20 International series
this evening at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, with the defending World champions struggling in tenth in the ICC rankings.
The Sri Lankans are somewhat depleted with coach Mickey Arthur, batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, and pacer Lahiru Kumara missing because of positive Covid-19 tests while newly-appointed captain Dasun Shanaka’s absence stems from US visa problems.
The experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews will lead the side in this series against a Windies team that has gone back to veteran batsman Chris Gayle, pacer Fidel Edwards, in addition to the previously reintroduced all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, in order to find a winning formula.
“Some of the younger guys would have gotten opportunities when we started off from 2019 and it hasn’t really produced the results we might have wanted on a consistent basis,” Pollard said during an online news conference yesterday.
“We are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and we have to get into that winning habit and if that is a case of having a couple more senior guys in the team to start that process, then so be it.”
However, Pollard’s message to those who missed out was: “Opportunities are there, opportunities are going to come and things are being seen...Try to be as consistent as possible and try to do what is necessary.”
One preferred option today for the WI skipper would have been dynamic middle order batsman Shimron Hetmyer who was ruled out of the series after failing to meet Cricket West Indies’ minimum fitness standards. Pollard said his absence would leave “a big, big void.”
Gayle, 41, is one of four potential opening batsmen in the squad, but has recently been used at No.3 by some of his T20 franchises.
Pollard shied away from disclosing how Gayle will be deployed in this series but he stressed that, “everyone will be clear on their role. One of the things we are big on is clarity. Each and every individual will know their roles and responsibility.”
He will expect the “Universe Boss” to follow the script and contribute to a more consistent top order effort. “It’s something that has plagued us over a period of years and we are still trying to strike that balance
as to the guys that we want at the top
of the order,” Pollard noted.
“(Lendl) Simmons and Evin
(Lewis) and Gayle and (Andre)
Fletcher are the top order bats
men in this squad and hopefully
we can see some sort of consistency
in these three games and try to take
it from there.”
Pollard said the last 2-0 series defeat
in New Zealand has not been men
tioned this week because, “I’m a
big believer in dealing with what’s in the present.” He will hope that tonight he will be dealing only with a victory. First ball is 6 pm.
Teams:
West Indies from: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.
Sri Lanka from: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.