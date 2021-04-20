Judah a candidate for I-League award

Young Judah Garcia is a candidate for ‘Assist of the Season’ for relegated Neroca FC in India’s I-League second division.
Garcia, 20, flicked on pass with his back to goal, against Real Kashmir FC.
The 2020-21 season of the I-League came to an end on Saturday with Gokulam Kerala crowned champions for the very first time in the club’s history.
Garcia signed his first overseas professional contract when transferring from local club, Point Fortin Civic, last November and ended the shortened I-League season with four goals in 12 matches. The midfielder also had a second half run for Trinidad and Tobago during last month’s 3-0 win over Guyana in T&T’s opening round match of World Cup qualifying, for Qatar 2022.
Judah is younger brother to fellow T&T internationals, Levi and Nathaniel Garcia.