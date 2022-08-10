Judah Garcia appears to be back with AEK Athens B, after being elevated to the first team pre-season training squad last month.
Garcia, 21, is younger brother of Levi Garcia, a first team striker at AEK Athens, the Greek top-flight club.
In August 2021, Trinidad and Tobago international midfielder/attacker Judah signed a three-year contract with Athens and was assigned to their second team.
Recently, he was among nine strikers named by new Athens head coach, Argentine Matias Almeyda, to the 30-man first-team training squad, where he joined his elder brother Levi.
Almeyda, who wore the Argentina national team jersey 40 times and also played club football with River Plate, Sevilla, Lazio, Parma, Inter and Brescia, apparently wanted to have a look at all the talent available before picking his final squad for the 2022/2023 season.
AEK Athens have also made several recent signings, especially in the attacking midfield positions, including Mexican Orbelin Pineda to the detriment of Judah, who appears not to have made the cut.
Meanwhile, Judah has not been listed among the seven AEK first team strikers for the upcoming season. However, his brother Levi, Pineda and three other recent signings are in the first squad.
Judah has since played in a training match on August 5, where AEK Athens beat Omonia Nicosia 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. AEK Athens begin the Greek super League season on August 12 against Volos NFC.