Brothers Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia, left, and Judah Garcia

FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers  Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia, left, and Judah Garcia will both play for the Neroca FC I-League club in India in 2021.

Trinidad and Tobago international Judah Garcia has signed his first overseas contract and will join elder brother Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia in India at I-League outfit NEROCA FC.

The versatile attacker has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him play for the Imphal-based club in the upcoming 2020-21 I-League season.

The 20-year-old started playing football at the age of seven, when he joined the Dennis Cox Academy. The Academy has been credited with the development of several national team players including Judah and Levi Garcia, another elder brother. Levi currently plays for the Greek Super League 1 club AEK Athens, and also played in the Europa League qualifying matches with them earlier this season.

Reports from India stated that Judah Garcia had signed with Neroca on a season-long deal. Earlier last week, the club also completed the signing of Judah’s eldest brother Nathaniel, who is already a fan-favourite in India from his playing days with another I-League side, Gokulam Kerala FC. As for Judah Garcia, this will be his first professional stint outside of T&T, where he kick-started his career in 2016 with Point Fortin Civic in the TT Pro League.

A talented attacking midfielder who can also play as a left or right-winger, he was just 16 years old at that time and consistent performances with them led to him being called up to the T&T Under-20 and Under-21 teams the very next year. On April 18, 2018, he made his debut for the senior national team, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Panama. Since then, he has played three more international matches — against Japan, St Vincent and Mexico.

In the 2019-20 season, the winger made eight appearances for Point Fortin Civic in the Pro League, netting four goals in the process. An injury kept him on the sidelines for the remainder of their campaign and in September, he became a free agent.

