Judoka Greaves gets bronze in USA

USA-BASED TTO judoka Aidan Greaves battled to a bronze at the coveted USA Judo 2022 Presidents Cup last month.
At the competition staged in Irving, Texas, Greaves competed in the male cadet under 73 kilograms category and managed to make it to the podium with a record of two wins and two losses.
Representing the Dojo Westlake Judo in Houston, Texas, Greaves - a live-wire who likes to take risks - first defeated Sam Keslacy before taking out Julius Kartaltepe.
Both wins came via ippon, which can be achieved in three ways: 1. The judo player brings their rival down with strength and speed so they fall on their back; 2.
The fighter holds the other competitor down for 20 seconds; and/or 3. The athlete gives up due to an arm-lock or choking imposed by the other player.
Greaves’ two losses also came via ippon, the ultimate way to claim victory in a judo match which also earns the highest score.
His two defeats, which came in hard-fought bouts lasting several minutes, were at the hands of Anthony Farnot and Michael Taheny.
The day prior to the Open, Greaves also participated in the Dallas Open and performed a stunning Hari Goshi, a hip sweep which destabilizes the opponent’s balance in the forward direction, then sweeps his legs out from under him in a sudden motion.
The moment was caught on camera and went viral on several social media sites as Greaves has had a strong finish to the 2022 season. Earlier this year, Greaves also won gold at both the Texas State Championships and the Go Shibata Memorial Tournament held at Texas A&M.