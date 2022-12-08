Judoka Greaves gets bronze in USA

All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite wiped out the Galle Gladiators top order with a devastating four-wicket haul to set up Kandy Falcons’ five-wicket victory and extend their unbeaten start to the Lanka Premier League Wednesday.

The former West Indies white-ball captain, who has not played international cricket in three years, snatched four of the first five wickets to end with four for 14 from four overs of medium pace, as Gladiators were held to 121 for eight from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Falcons raced to their target with five overs to spare, Kamindu Mendis top-scoring with 44 from 34 balls and openers Pathum Nissanka (22) and Andre Fletcher (20) providing support.