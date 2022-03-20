Julien elected TTSA boss again

DIANE JULIEN has been appointed president of the Trinidad and Tobago Squash Association (TTSA) for the third time in succession.
Nine persons were elected recently to serve the sport for the next two years, during the TTSA’s first virtual annual general meeting.
It was the first election in four years as the one which had been scheduled for 2020 did not take place because of Covid-19.
Julien, who has represented the country in the sport, was first appointed president in 2016 and she retained the post two years later.
The country’s leading coach Ryan Jagessar was appointed vice-president, while Ramesh Deokiesingh and Godfrey Wei will be the secretary and treasurer, respectively, for the next two years.
David Scott, Victor Thong, Peter Pirtheesingh, Earl Wilson and former public relations officer Lisa Yearwood were appointed board members.
After being shut down for just over a year, competitive squash will return with a graded tournament next week Thursday.