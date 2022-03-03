Julien keeps Soca men bubbling

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien blasted six sixes and five fours in a 26-ball 71 as the Soca Kings maintained their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with an impressive eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Strikers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
The Kings had their work cut out after Evin Lewis blasted 65 off 30 balls with six sixes and three fours as they posted 129 for five off their ten overs.
However, Julien made the chase look easy, opening the batting and playing an array of shots, connecting with most of them to put his team on top.
He pulled out the reverse sweep for six off spinner Ahkeel Mollon and also struck the bowler for a straight four to get the ball rolling.
He also struck Ancil Nedd for a straight six and one over deep midwicket.
The left-hander was brutal the fast bowlers as well, hooking Uthman Muhammad for six into the crowd and following up with a pulled four before smashing Jahron Alfred over deep midwicket and then down the ground for consecutive sixes.
But his willingness to try different shots eventually got the better of him as he attempted to play the scoop shot to Alfred and missed, with the ball crashing into the stumps.
However, the Kings never slowed down in the chase, with Jason Mohammed (23 not out off eight balls) and Jesse Bootan (30 off nine) completing the win in quick time, the pair hitting spinner Mark Deyal for 30 runs in one over to end the match in a flurry.
In the second game yesterday, Navin Stewart grabbed four wickets for 14 runs to help the Blue Devils defend a small target against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers for their third win in four matches.
Having scored 92 for seven off their ten overs, the Devils needed to be clinical with the ball and the former Trinidad and Tobago fast-bowling all-rounder, Stewart, delivered as the Scorchers were restricted to 70 for seven off their ten overs.
All four teams will be in action again today in a repeat of yesterday’s fixtures.
Summarised scores:
Steelpan Strikers 129-5 (Evin Lewis 65, Vikash Mohan 19) vs Soca Kings 130-2 (8 overs) (Leonardo Julien 71, Jesse Bootan 30 n.o., Jason Mohammed 23 n.o.)
—Soca Kings won by eight wickets
Blue Devils 90-7 (Isaiah Rajah 25, Teshawn Castro 24; Shiva Sankar 4/13) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 70-7 (Navin Stewart 4/14)
—Blue Devils won by 20 runs
Upcoming Dream 11 Trinidad T10 fixtures
Today
Steelpan Strikers vs Soca Kings, 12.30 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Blue Devils, 2.45 p.m.
Tomorrow
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants, 10.30 a.m.
Steelpan Strikers vs Blue Devils, 12.30 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Strikers, 2.45 p.m.
Sunday
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Blue Devils, 10.30 a.m.
Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings, 12.30 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants, 2.45 p.m.