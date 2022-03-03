Julien keeps Soca men bubbling

Leonardo Julien

EYES ON THE BALL: Soca Kings’ Leonardo Julien lines up a shot during his top score of 71 against the Steelpan Strikers in their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday. The Kings won by eight wickets.

--Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien blasted six sixes and five fours in a 26-ball 71 as the Soca Kings maintained their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with an impressive eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Strikers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

The Kings had their work cut out after Evin Lewis blasted 65 off 30 balls with six sixes and three fours as they posted 129 for five off their ten overs.

However, Julien made the chase look easy, opening the batting and playing an array of shots, connecting with most of them to put his team on top.

He pulled out the reverse sweep for six off spinner Ahkeel Mollon and also struck the bowler for a straight four to get the ball rolling.

He also struck Ancil Nedd for a straight six and one over deep midwicket.

The left-hander was brutal the fast bowlers as well, hooking Uthman Muhammad for six into the crowd and following up with a pulled four before smashing Jahron Alfred over deep midwicket and then down the ground for consecutive sixes.

But his willingness to try different shots eventually got the better of him as he attempted to play the scoop shot to Alfred and missed, with the ball crashing into the stumps.

However, the Kings never slowed down in the chase, with Jason Mohammed (23 not out off eight balls) and Jesse Bootan (30 off nine) completing the win in quick time, the pair hitting spinner Mark Deyal for 30 runs in one over to end the match in a flurry.

In the second game yesterday, Navin Stewart grabbed four wickets for 14 runs to help the Blue Devils defend a small target against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers for their third win in four matches.

Having scored 92 for seven off their ten overs, the Devils needed to be clinical with the ball and the former Trinidad and Tobago fast-bowling all-rounder, Stewart, delivered as the Scorchers were restricted to 70 for seven off their ten overs.

All four teams will be in action again today in a repeat of yesterday’s fixtures.

Summarised scores:

Steelpan Strikers 129-5 (Evin Lewis 65, Vikash Mohan 19) vs Soca Kings 130-2 (8 overs) (Leonardo Julien 71, Jesse Bootan 30 n.o., Jason Mohammed 23 n.o.)

—Soca Kings won by eight wickets

Blue Devils 90-7 (Isaiah Rajah 25, Teshawn Castro 24; Shiva Sankar 4/13) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 70-7 (Navin Stewart 4/14)

—Blue Devils won by 20 runs

Upcoming Dream 11 Trinidad T10 fixtures

Today

Steelpan Strikers vs Soca Kings, 12.30 p.m.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Blue Devils, 2.45 p.m.

Tomorrow

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants, 10.30 a.m.

Steelpan Strikers vs Blue Devils, 12.30 p.m.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Strikers, 2.45 p.m.

Sunday

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Blue Devils, 10.30 a.m.

Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings, 12.30 p.m.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants, 2.45 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chung wins but T&T teams beaten in Caribbean Champs opener

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago teams were beaten by Puerto Rico when the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships served off yesterday in Cuba.

Rheann Chung actually won her two matches, but her inexperienced teenaged team-mates expectedly failed to secure the other point in the Group One fixture.

Reifer sparkles with century

Reifer sparkles with century

Raymon Reifer fashioned an excellent hundred to maintain pressure on the West Indies Test selectors but a late order collapse saw the CWI President’s XI concede a significant lead to England on the penultimate day of the four-day tour match here yesterday.

Replying to England’s massive 466 for six declared, the hosts were dismissed for 264 in their first innings, with the left-handed Reifer carving out 106.

LENDORE’S LAST LAP

LENDORE’S LAST LAP

The dream of a foundation in the name of Deon Lendore is set to become reality.

In a tribute to the deceased Trinidad and Tobago quartermiler during his funeral service at the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Church in Arima, yesterday, Member of Parliament for Arima, Penelope Beckles said she is in support of the foundation.

T&T players off to ‘Dom Rep’

T&T players off to ‘Dom Rep’

THE Trinidad and Tobago tennis sextet was scheduled to arrive in the Dominican Republic in the wee hours of this morning to compete in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup.

Julien keeps Soca men bubbling

Julien keeps Soca men bubbling

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien blasted six sixes and five fours in a 26-ball 71 as the Soca Kings maintained their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with an impressive eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Strikers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Paul to skip National Championships

Paul to skip National Championships

TOP TEAM TTO track cyclist Nicholas Paul has been given an exemption for the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) National Elite and Junior Track Cycling Championships that pedal off from March 10-13 at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.