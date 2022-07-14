Trinidad and Tobago left-back Keston Julien must be dreaming of playing against Real Madrid, as he did in last season’s UEFA Champions League.
FC Sheriff, Julien’s Moldovan club, have advanced to the second round of qualifying for the Champions League, after defeating Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 on aggregate in a two-legged tie.
The first leg ended 0-0 on July 6 before Sheriff won at home on Tuesday. The Moldovan champs will now move in to round two where they will Shakhtyor Soligorsk FC, a Belarusian Premier League football club, in another two-leg series beginning on Monday.
Last season, FC Sheriff went all the way through the qualifying series before becoming the first club from the former Soviet Republic of Moldova, to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.
Before being knocked out at the group stage, they picked up two victories, beating Shakhtar Donetsk at home and then stunning eventual champions Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid went on to win the defeat Liverpool 1-0 to win the title.