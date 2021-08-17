Julien’s Sheriff dominate European League play-off

KESTON JULIEN played for the first 50 minutes before going off injured as his giant-killing Moldovan club FC Sheriff Tarispol put one foot inside the European Champions League with a 3-0 first leg home win over Croatia’s Dynamo Zagreb in yesterday’s group stage play-off.
The teams meet in the second leg in Croatia on August 25, with Sheriff needing just a draw to qualify for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time. Should Zagreb fail to win by four clear goals at home, they will go into the Europa League. Other play-off matches yesterday saw Monaco edge Shaktur Donesk 1-0 and Salsburg winning 2-1 over Bronby.
Having whipped Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in March and also reached last season’s Europa League quarter-final, before going out to eventual champions Villareal, Dynamo Zagreb began the match as huge favourites. Fifteen-time champions of their domestic league in the last 16 season, Zagreb have also reached the Champions League group stage five times in the last 10 years.
T&T left-back Julien, 22, has played every match for Sheriff FC since pulling up injured while playing for Trinidad and Tobago on June 5, during a dismal World Cup qualifying draw against Bahamas.
Yesterday, Julien was racing forward on one of Sheriff’s raid, when pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury and holding the left underside of his thigh.
Ghanaian striker Adama Traoré (45th & 80th) scored twice while, Dimitris Kilosov (54th) got the other. It could well have been a five or six goal victory. Playing with pace, Sheriff looked capable of scoring almost every time they went forward, particularly in the second half.
Enrique Lubinor put the ball off a post with only the keeper to beat early on, and Sheriff also had a strong penalty shout surprisingly turned down. Having taken complete control, Sheriff also missed a host of second half chances.
Sheriff dispatched Teuta Durres (Albania) and Alashkert (Armenia) in the early rounds of European qualifying before a similar upset of Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) in the last round.
Formed in 1997, Sheriff, a team with a host of European, South American and African players, have won the Moldovan league 20 times, but have only been close to a European play-off on three occasions.