West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien slammed an unbeaten 124 to lead Preysal Sports to 231 for three at stumps on the first day of the three-day National League Premiership One match against Alescon Comets at Inshan Ali Park, in Preysal, yesterday.
Julien faced 159 balls and struck 17 fours while Mark Deyal was also unbeaten at stumps, hitting 61 off 58 balls and two sixes and five fours.
At Syne Village in Penal, defending champions PowerGen Sports dismissed Queen’s Park Cricket Club II for 154 with Kavesh Kantasingh grabbing six for 44. PowerGen reached 39 without loss at stumps.
Also in Penal, First Citizens Clarke Road United reached 232 for seven against Queen’s Park Cricket Club I at Wilson Road.
In Central Trinidad at Invaders Ground in Felicty, Central Sports, led by 81 from Kjorn Ottley, raced to 183 for six at stumps against Raw Fitness Victoria United. All matches resume today at 10 am.
Summarised Scores:
At Wilson Road: First Citizens Clarke Road 232-7 (60.4 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosing 65; Javon Searles 2/61, Yannic Cariah 2/37) vs QPCC I
At Syne Village: QPCC II 154 (Camillo Carimbocas 44, Mikyle Louis 36, Kevon Cooper 28; Kavesh Kantasingh 6/44, Ansil Bhagan 2/41, Dave Mohammed 2/11) vs PowerGen Sports 39-0
At Invaders Ground: Central Sports 183-6 (Kjorn Ottley 81, Al Small 35; Jovan Ali 3/40) vs Raw Fitness Victoria Sports
At Inshan Ali Park; Preysal Sports 231-3 (Leonardo Julien 124 n.o., Mark Deyal 61 n.o.) vs Alescon Comets