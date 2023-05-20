While Friday night’s Premiership T20 Group A match featured a clash between Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 and Preysal Sports, it came down to a battle between two young wicketkeepers.
In the end it was Leonardo Julien in Queen’s Park “blue” coming out on top against Preysal’s Antonio Gomez.
However both glovemen put on an exciting show.
First the former T&T Under-19 player Gomez struck 47 off 24 balls to help Preysal reach 139 all out off 19.1 overs. But it wasn’t enough in the end with Julien smashing 57 off 35 balls as the Parkites reached 142 for seven to clinch a three-wicket victory with an over to spare.
The former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper, Julien helped the Parkites take control of the chase, smashing three fours and five sixes even as wickets tumbled at the other end.
After losing Mikkel Govia, played on off Daniel Osouna in the first over for six, Julien stepped up to keep the chase alive, getting off the mark with a cut for four off Josh Telemaque.
The left-handed Julien then smashed the medium pacer for a six off a free-hit as the Parkites’ second team raced to 25 for one after two overs.
Osouna continued to cause some problems with the ball, this time Sagar Patel (one), looking to flick a leg-side ball, popped the ball up for wicketkeeper Gomez to take an easy catch.
But Julien kept the pressure on the bowler, coming down the track and smashing a six over wide long-on before cutting the next ball to point for four.
A straight six from Julien off Vishan Jaggesar took Queen’s Park 2 past 50 in the fifth over but wickets continued to go down at the other end, with Rakesh Maharaj bowling Matthew Patrick for eight.
Julien eventually brought up his 50 off 25 balls with a single off Adrian Cooper but the bowler had the final say with the Julien going for a slog-sweep and finding Ramesh Brijlal at the deep midwicket boundary as QPCC 2 slipped to 95 for four in the 12th over.
A couple late wickets kept the fans at the edge of their seats but the early work from Julien and supporting knocks from Jeremy Araujo (28 off 29 balls) and Savion Lara (25 not out off 22) proved vital in the end.
Earlier, Preysal won the toss and opted to take first strike and after losing Nadim Mohammed for a “duck” off the third ball of the match, Gomez stood up with the bat to put the innings back on track.
While Gomez came in sooner than anticipated, he was up to the task, hitting Govia for a boundary of the final ball of the first over to make his intentions clear.
The right-handed Gomez lived a charmed life, top-edging a pull off Philton Williams but Eric Garcia could not take the catch at deep midwicket with the ball rolling into the ropes.
He also utilised the pull shot and cut shot to good effect in the next two overs, to get two more boundaries off Govia and four off Williams as the Preysal innings began to take shape.
The other Preysal opener, Takim Lowe (30) struck the first six of the match off Namir Suepaul and Gomez followed suit with one off the same bowler before he chased a wide ball from Eric Garcia and was out caught behind by Julien with the score on 68.
The innings slowed considerably after that, with Julien taking three more catches as Preysal slipped to 101 for six before Brijlal’s 19 off 14 balls boosted the total but it wasn’t enough to propel them to a winning total.
Preysal, who are the only team to have won a hat-trick of titles in the T20 competition, will be back in action in today’s first game against defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 from 3 p.m. while QPCC 2 will take on Clarke Road in the second match from 7.30 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Preysal Sports 139 (19.1 overs) (Antonio Gomez 47, Takim Lowe 30; Chadeon Raymond 3/24, Eric Garcia 3/27, Mikkel Govia 2/27)
vs QPCC 2 142-7 (19 overs) (Leonardo Julien 57, Jeremy Araujo 28, Savion Lara 25 n.o.; Daniel Osouna 2/21, Rakesh Maharaj 2/27, Vishan Jagessar 2/34)
—QPCC 2 won by three wickets.