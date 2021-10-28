Former Trinidad and Tobago International and MSL standout defender Julius James has been named as the head coach of Inter Miami FC’s Special Olympics unified athlete team.
Commenting via Twitter, James stated: “I am absolutely honoured and blessed to be named head coach of the Inter Miami FC Unified athlete team. Special thanks to the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Florida and Special Olympics committees for entrusting me with such an important role.”
James joined David Beckham’s Major League Soccer expansion team Inter Miami CF as an academy coach in 2019. Originally from the Maloney Gardens Housing Project in Arima, James, 37, has lived in the United States for the past decade. He was a schoolboy football star at St Anthony’s College and also with the T&T national youth teams, before going to the University of Connecticut on scholarship.
James had 13 years’ professional club experience in various leagues in the United States, including the top flight MLS where he played for Toronto FC, Houston Dynamo, D.C. United and Columbus Crew between 2009 and 2012. He also made 16 T&T senior national team appearances between 2008 and 2011.