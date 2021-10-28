Former Trinidad and Tobago International and MSL standout defender Julius James has been named as the head coach of Inter Miami FC’s Special Olympics unified athlete team.

Commenting via Twitter, James stated: “I am absolutely honoured and blessed to be named head coach of the Inter Miami FC Unified athlete team. Special thanks to the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Florida and Special Olympics committees for entrusting me with such an important role.”

James joined David Beckham’s Major League Soccer expansion team Inter Miami CF as an academy coach in 2019. Originally from the Maloney Gardens Housing Project in Arima, James, 37, has lived in the United States for the past decade. He was a schoolboy football star at St Anthony’s College and also with the T&T national youth teams, before going to the University of Connecticut on scholarship.

James had 13 years’ professional club experience in various leagues in the United States, including the top flight MLS where he played for Toronto FC, Houston Dynamo, D.C. United and Columbus Crew between 2009 and 2012. He also made 16 T&T senior national team appearances between 2008 and 2011.

CONTROVERSIAL LOSS

FEATHERWEIGHT Anthony Joseph put up the best performance of any T&T boxer so far at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, before being eliminated via a controversial split-decision.

Fighting on his 26th birthday, Joseph put up a terrific performance against Scotland-based 19-year-old Abdule-Fawaz Aborode of the Fair Chance Team (FCT), AIBA’s version of a refugee team.

Now or never for WI

It’s now or never for the West Indies.

Having lost their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, the West Indies’ chances of advancing to the semi-finals have taken a big hit. Now they are in a must-win situation against similarly cornered opponents Bangladesh, who are also yet to notch a win in Group One.

Sheppard’s side drops points in Chinese Taipei

TRINIDADIAN coach Wayne Sheppard dropped his first points since his move to Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) when his second division Inter Taoyuan were held 1-1 by Saturday Football International (SFI).

Tokyo disappointment, ISL boost

TEAM TTO STANDOUT swimmer Dylan Carter departs these shores on November 8 to return to the eight-team semi-final playoffs of the 2021 International Swimming League in Eindhoven, Holland.

Carter’s London Roar qualified for this stage of the ISL competition following the preliminary rounds in Naples, Italy that concluded on September 30.

Chaitoo, Ramkissoon ready to step up

Having worked with outgoing Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer Sukesh Maniam behind the scenes for the past two years, accountant Kishwar Chaitoo believes he has what it takes to step into the role.