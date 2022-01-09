Junior academies crucial

TEAM TTO senior men’s hockey team head coach Darren Cowie said the prolonged restrictions due to Covid-19 on sport will cause long-lasting effects on the continued development of not just local hockey but all other sports in the country.
While the Government and the Ministry of Health have granted exemptions to national level athletes in both individual and team sports, participation at the base level of the sporting pyramid at club and junior academy level — the foundation from which national outfits are built — has dwindled significantly, with the foundational sporting life virtually being stifled by the public health regulations and bans.
Cowie, promoted to the helm of the senior squad last October, recognised that, in the grand scheme of life, curbing the Covid-19 virus has to take priority. But the former senior team skipper and national junior men’s head coach also believes the Government’s good intentions may be harming the wrong people: young athletes.
“There must be a plan at least for there to be an organised, safe return to sport, which actually has been happening with a lot of the sports that are playing. There are ways to have developmental sessions while keeping protocols like social distance and temperature checks and sanitising, while ensuring that people are masked up at the right moment,” Cowie said.
Cowie added that a sport like hockey doesn’t necessarily require close contact to develop skills, especially in that 7-14 age group.
“You don’t need to play matches all the time, maybe you could develop a lot of the off-the-ball movement, passing skills, dribbling skills, shooting skills that are necessary for you to survive in these situations,” Cowie explained. “(But it requires) just having a plan for these things. Each of the organisations, not just hockey but football and cricket and basketball and all of these other sports have to find different ways to ensure we are disciplined about it.”
Cowie reiterated that structured sport is not a fete match or a “sweat” in the savannah or park, as national sporting organisations (NSOs) have been fortified about proper protocols through their international federations and the Ministry of Health about the appropriate health and safety guidelines over the last two years.
“These aren’t ‘sweaters’. I know they banned team sports because they wanted to ban ‘sweaters’ but these junior academies and these clubs aren’t ‘sweaters’”, Cowie stressed.
“We are based on developmental structures to ensure that athletes just don’t have an avenue to play the sport but have an avenue to improve and develop physical, technical, tactical attributes in a competitive and friendly environment where they could build team chemistry and discipline and cooperation upon the different attributes that make them not just better athletes but better people all-round.”
Cowie said if the restrictions continue, the effects on the country’s sport developmental stock will be felt long-term, with the critical 7-to-14 age-group adversely affected over the last two years through limited physical activity.
“If hockey doesn’t come back for clubs and junior academies in 2022, then again we would have to again start from scratch to make sure we don’t lose those six, seven, eight-year-olds and then those from 10, 12, 14 and 16 will have to start from scratch. It is a lot of lost time to make up for,” Cowie concluded.