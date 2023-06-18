Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

The 2023 Junior National Body-building & Fitness Championship takes place on Saturday.
The event will be held at its traditional venue, Cascadia Hotel & Convention Centre, beginning from 7 p.m.
This will mark the second Juniors since 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Body-building returned after the long layoff with the staging of the Junior Championship last September, a very small event. Many competitions had to be shelved during a time when there were restrictions on congregating, and sport activities ground to a halt.
As is usual, the 2023 competition will feature all categories under the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation; body-building, men’s and women physique, body-fitness as well as the popular bikini fitness category.
General admission to the Junior National Championships is $200—at the door, or on-line via https://islandetickets.com