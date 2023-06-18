Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

Bikini Fitness

FLASHBACK: Winners of the Bikini Fitness competition at last year’s Junior Body & Fitness Championship. Runner-up Jennifer Shaw, from left, champion Nikkita Romain, centre, and third-placed Leah Carrington.

The 2023 Junior National Body-building & Fitness Championship takes place on Saturday.

The event will be held at its traditional venue, Cascadia Hotel & Convention Centre, beginning from 7 p.m.

This will mark the second Juniors since 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Body-building returned after the long layoff with the staging of the Junior Championship last September, a very small event. Many competitions had to be shelved during a time when there were restrictions on congregating, and sport activities ground to a halt.

As is usual, the 2023 competition will feature all categories under the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation; body-building, men’s and women physique, body-fitness as well as the popular bikini fitness category.

General admission to the Junior National Championships is $200—at the door, or on-line via https://islandetickets.com

ONE IN THE BAG

ONE IN THE BAG

Gajanand Singh returned to haunt West Indies with a counter-attacking maiden One-Day International hundred but veteran Johnson Charles headlined a quartet of half-century makers as the Caribbean side coasted to a 39-run victory over USA, yesterday.

Lilly takes down Bain

LILLY MOHAMMED sent the hottest player of the last month packing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dion La Foucaud is the new man in charge of the Cayman Islands’ national women’s programme, the Cayman Islands Football Association revealed.

The CIFA announced La Foucaud’s appointment, stating: The Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Coach Dion La Foucaud as the person who will be responsible for women’s national football technical activities in the Cayman Islands.”

Shabazz grounded

Shabazz grounded

TRINIDADIAN Jamaal Shabazz got Guyana to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers, currently taking place in Florida, USA.

The “Golden Jaguars” are in Fort Lauderdale without their head-coach Shabazz, owing to United States visa issues, conceivably emanating from his historical links to the Jamaat al Muslimeen. Over the past three decades, Shabazz has coached T&T men’s and women’s national teams. He has also been coach of the men’s national teams of St Lucia and Guyana.

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

Another signpost

Another signpost

West Indies’ defeat of the United States yesterday in Zimbabwe in their opening match of the qualifying tournament for the World Cup was comfortable, though not convincing. Let’s see if they can be more efficient in the next preliminary group match against Nepal on Thursday.