FOR THE first time in two years, body and fitness competitors will display their ability on local soil when the 2022 National Junior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship takes place at the Cascadia Hotel from 7.30 p.m.
The junior event serves as the first introduction to competition and is open to both newcomers and experienced competitors who have not previously won national competitions.
Competition will be held in bodybuilding, body-fitnesss, women’s physique, men’s physique, classic bodybuilding and the popular bikini-fitness class.
Early tickets are available at a cost of $200 at Gulfview Health and Fitness in South Trinidad, Zion Fitness House in Chaguanas, CLX Gym in Macoya and Life Fitness in Diego Martin. Those buying tickets at the venue are required to pay $230.