FOR THE first time in two years, body and fitness competitors will display their ability on local soil when the 2022 National Junior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship takes place at the Cascadia Hotel from 7.30 p.m.

The junior event serves as the first introduction to competition and is open to both newcomers and experienced competitors who have not previously won national competitions.

Competition will be held in bodybuilding, body-fitnesss, women’s physique, men’s physique, classic bodybuilding and the popular bikini-fitness class.

Early tickets are available at a cost of $200 at Gulfview Health and Fitness in South Trinidad, Zion Fitness House in Chaguanas, CLX Gym in Macoya and Life Fitness in Diego Martin. Those buying tickets at the venue are required to pay $230.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.

Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.

T&T signed up for Commonwealth Youth Games

Signed, sealed, delivered.

Yesterday the three significant entities for the hosting of the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games signed the official host-city agreement.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Dame Louise Martin, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president, Dianne Henderson, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president, and Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) signed on the dotted line to render this country as the official hosts of the Trinbago 2023 event.

Sandy 13th in World Juniors time trial

TEAM TTO’s Phoebe Sandy finished 13th in the women’s 500m time-trial event yesterday on the penultimate day of the 2022 UCI Junior

Track World Championship in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sandy placed 13th overall with a time of 37.465 seconds, following up on her 1/16 finals exit in the women’s sprint event on Wednesday.

TKR POWER

TKR POWER

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) men’s and women’s teams both powered to victories on day three of the 6ICTY competition currently underway at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Both triumphs came in commanding fashion and were engineered by the bowlers.

Dookie goes down in ITF final

Dookie goes down in ITF final

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in her first final at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) level when the curtain fell on the three-leg 18 and under circuit yesterday at the National Racquet Centre.

The leading Trinidad and Tobago player and Alexandra Malysheva failed to penetrate the defensive shield of second-seeded Americans Maria Araoz-Gosn and Olivia Bustos and went down 6-1, 6-1 to the two singles finalists in their battle for the doubles crown in the Trinity Cup.

Corneal moves on

Corneal moves on

ANTON CORNEAL wants it known that he is not abandoning Trinidad and Tobago football, having taken up an appointment as FIFA regional technical consultant for the Caribbean region.

Corneal assumes the position on a full-time basis from September 1 and will assist Trinidad and Tobago among other nations in the Caribbean. He will continue to work with and advise the TTFA on technical matters and coach education initiatives.