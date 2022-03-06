Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 16 and under boys were on the verge of going down when rain halted play on the opening day of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in Dominican Republic.
After convincingly winning the opening singles match in the Junior Davis Cup fixture, the Costa Ricans were one game away from an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group D fixture.
Nicholas Garnier was leading Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman 6-2, 5-0 after his compatriot Daniel Araya had taken down Alex Chin 6-1, 6-1 in just under an hour and a half.
Chapman was listed to play doubles right after with Beckham Sylvester.
But the fixture will now conclude today as rain never allowed players to return to the court. Panama were leading Suriname 1-0 in the other fixture in the group.
Guatemala and hosts Dominican Republic were already assured victory when play was cancelled as they were leading Jamaica and United States Virgin Islands 2-0 in Groups B and C, respectively.
Bahamas and Panama won the opening singles match against Honduras and Suriname in Group C and D, respectively.
The 11 teams involved in the Junior Billie Jean Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup) have been placed in two groups.
After taking a marathon opening set 11/9 in the tiebreak. T&T’s Cameron Wong was leading Jessica Eudovic of St Lucia 2-1 in the second set when the heavens opened.
Jordane Dookie is listed to tackle Lyana Paul after in the battle of No. 1 players and then the four singles players are down for doubles.
The other member of the T&T team is Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph.
The Dominican Republic were already assured of victory in the other Group A fixture as the hosts were up 2-0 against Bahamas, while Costa Rica were on a bye.
Puerto Rico were leading Jamaica 2-0, while the Guatemala and Honduras had taken the opening match against El Salvador and Panama, respectively, in Group B.
At the end of the round-robin stage in the girls’ competition, the group winners will meet to determine the champion.
The boys’ format is completely different as the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage.
Both champs will earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.