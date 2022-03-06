Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

Che Sanchez

TEAM T&T: Back row, from left, boys’ coach Che Sanchez, Jaylon Chapman, Alex Chin, Beckham Sylvester. Front row, from left, Jordane Dookie, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, Cameron Wong, Anthony Jeremiah (coach).

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 16 and under boys were on the verge of going down when rain halted play on the opening day of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in Dominican Republic.

After convincingly winning the opening singles match in the Junior Davis Cup fixture, the Costa Ricans were one game away from an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group D fixture.

Nicholas Garnier was leading Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman 6-2, 5-0 after his compatriot Daniel Araya had taken down Alex Chin 6-1, 6-1 in just under an hour and a half.

Chapman was listed to play doubles right after with Beckham Sylvester.

But the fixture will now conclude today as rain never allowed players to return to the court. Panama were leading Suriname 1-0 in the other fixture in the group.

Guatemala and hosts Dominican Republic were already assured victory when play was cancelled as they were leading Jamaica and United States Virgin Islands 2-0 in Groups B and C, respectively.

Bahamas and Panama won the opening singles match against Honduras and Suriname in Group C and D, respectively.

The 11 teams involved in the Junior Billie Jean Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup) have been placed in two groups.

After taking a marathon opening set 11/9 in the tiebreak. T&T’s Cameron Wong was leading Jessica Eudovic of St Lucia 2-1 in the second set when the heavens opened.

Jordane Dookie is listed to tackle Lyana Paul after in the battle of No. 1 players and then the four singles players are down for doubles.

The other member of the T&T team is Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph.

The Dominican Republic were already assured of victory in the other Group A fixture as the hosts were up 2-0 against Bahamas, while Costa Rica were on a bye.

Puerto Rico were leading Jamaica 2-0, while the Guatemala and Honduras had taken the opening match against El Salvador and Panama, respectively, in Group B.

At the end of the round-robin stage in the girls’ competition, the group winners will meet to determine the champion.

The boys’ format is completely different as the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Both champs will earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.

The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.

DOING IT FOR DEON

DOING IT FOR DEON

Jerod Elcock captured the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championship men’s 60 metres title in Kansas, USA, on Saturday.

Elcock stopped the clock at a personal best 6.60 seconds for a comfortable victory in the championship race and in a social media post, he dedicated the win to the late Deon Lendore — his friend and Abilene Wildcats club-mate.

CONCACAF condemns Mexico football violence

CONCACAF has condemned the violence which left 26 people injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a football match in central Mexico.

The Liga MX match between the hosts Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara was suspended in the 62nd minute when fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

T&T players suffer in C’bean singles

NONE of the seven Trinidad and Tobago players was able to reach the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba.

In fact, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas were the only ones able to win a match in the round-robin stage over the last two days.

Chung is a five-time champion, but she was already out of contention after losing her first two matches in Group 7 on Saturday night.

New direction

New direction

KERON “Ball Pest” Cummings is preparing for life after active football and is also seeking an opportunity to pass on the knowledge he has gained by opening his own football coaching school at Simeon Road, Petit Valley.