Junior cyclists put on hold

Trinidad and Tobago’s junior cyclists have been left frustrated by the postponement of their Pan American Championships. And president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation is uncertain whether the event will ever come off this year.
On Monday, the Federation announced that the Championships scheduled for May 31 to June 6 had been postponed “until further notice.”
Asked yesterday if she had been expecting a postponement, Williams, who began a second stint as TTCF president in January said, I was hoping not, but at this point in time in this Covid situation, we expect that events could be affected.”
The Championships were scheduled to be held in Mexico. But it appears likely that any future hosting of the Championships this year will be in another country.
Asked whether she was hopeful of the event still coming off, Williams said: “I really can’t say. It’s really difficult at this stage to say. COPACI are trying to actually see if any other country can host the event.”
Mexico had recorded 2,366,496 confirmed cases of Covid-19 up to yesterday with 219,089 deaths.
Asked about the team of six that had been set to go to the Championships, Williams said: ”They are all in training and things were being put in place to attend. It’s not one (postponement) that we want to face all the time. We hope for the best coming down to the end of this year.”
The T&T team will be headlined by sprinter Ryan D’Abreau who has also qualified for the World Junior Track Champs scheduled for Egypt in September, and includes D’Abreau’s Arima Wheelers club mate Devante Laurence, Phoebe Sandy, Makayla Hernandez and Raul Garcia of Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club and PSL’s Sylese Christian.
Meanwhile, Williams is also hoping that the Elite Pan Am Championships set for Peru will not be postponed a second time.
That event is now due to be staged from June 23-29 after having been put off earlier in the year.