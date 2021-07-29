Junior men aiming high at Pan Ams

NATIONAL COACH of the men’s junior hockey team Darren Cowie is expecting his charges to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic disruption with a resounding performance at the August 21-28 Pan American Hockey federation (PAHF) Pan Am Junior Championships in Chile.
After several postponements due to the pandemic and its resulting interruptions to airline travel, organisers have finally settled on the August dates.
Locally, the junior male and female teams’ preparation has alternated between Zoom dryland sessions and on-field training at various venues, including the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the Northen Ground of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and lately the newly-launched astroturf at the Police Academy in St James.
Ideally, all national teams, including the men’s and women’s senior teams would have benefitted from the $1.3 million turf that was initially scheduled to be laid ahead of the January 2017 FIH Hockey World League Semi-final Round at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.
But bureaucratic and other delays in installation over the last year-and-a-half - caused by the pandemic - have ensured that the surface won’t be laid ahead of this upcoming Chile assignment.
“We have had our own hardships we have been going through, with the constant restrictions being changed. When it did eventually open back up...we were inactive for a month prior to that, so it does affect rhythm and the ability for guys to get back into that team, the flow, chemistry and combination play,” Cowie said. “It took a while but we are almost at the stage one month out from the tournament where guys are starting to click.”
The squad was announced mid-July and Cowie expects the team to become more settled.
“The idea is that we do push forward with a lot of the things we want to solidify before competition. I wouldn’t say we are back to square one but we are now turning into overdrive to get to that competition phase,” he explained.
The tournament will feature seven teams, including defending champions Argentina, USA and T&T in Pool A, while Canada, hosts Chile, Mexico and Brazil are in Pool B.
Cowie sees the draw as a positive one, even against an Argentina squad that has won every junior Pan Am tournament since its inception.
“It’s a no-brainer it’s a good start. It’s almost relative to when T&T football opened against Mexico, (in the) Gold Cup,” Cowie said. “So it gives you a good indicator of where you are at...what kind of standard you are at, so it is gonna help us to play against the best and get up to speed immediately as the competition starts, so that benefits us.”
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semi-finals.
Team TTO will need to defeat the USA to strengthen their chances of a semi-final berth, on the condition that Argentina also overcomes the North Americans.
“The downfall (of being in a three-team group) is that you have just two matches in group play while the other group has three matches, so if anything goes wrong in their first game, they have two matches to bounce back,” Cowie said. “It could go either way but we still think it is favourable the group that we are in.”
The coach is upbeat about the team’s prospects and determined not to use “the excuse of pandemic and lack of resources and everything”.
“It is probably more of a level playing field now because everybody is going through it. We are looking to close those gaps as much as possible with proper preparation, although we still have not gotten onto a proper turf, so that is affecting our ability to do different skills and initiate the best flow in different tactical situations,” Cowie said.
Cowie also prefers to aim high, as in winning the tournament for a team whose highest place has been fifth at this level.
“So fourth place would feel like an accomplishment but it wouldn’t because we wouldn’t have medalled and we wouldn’t have gotten the ultimate goal of getting to the World Cup,” he noted.
The biennial 2021 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is scheduled to flick off in India from November 24 to December 5. Only the winners and the runners-up of the Junior Pan Ams will advance to that.
“So,let’s go and beat Argentina in that first game and really shake things up. Our aims as coaches, administrators from the top down should be to win. That needs to be the aim because now your mindset is driven by that goal. If you aim for fourth place it says ‘you okay with fourth place effort from the start’ and myself and (assistant coach) Akim, we are not aiming for mediocrity. Aim as high as possible and then if things fall short, then it is not too short. We wanna make sure we maintain a standard and our standard is to qualify for the World CUp,” Cowie concluded.