JUNIOR WARRIORS ADVANCE

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 20 men’s national footballers won 3-0 against Suriname last night to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.
The junior Soca Warriors took a while to get into full flight before breaking down the stubborn Surinamese in the second half. Second half substitute Nathaniel James, a striker who lives in La Horquetta, scored twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and also provided the free-kick which gave T&T another goal.
James got the breakthrough in the 64th minute, a shot from outside the penalty area which bounced before ending up deep in the bottom right hand corner. James also provided the free kick which Molik Khan stabbed in for a second goal in the 84th minute. James also put in the third in the 87th minute.
Having played to a wild 4-4 draw with Haiti in their opener and before being beaten 5-0 by defending champions Mexico in the second match on Tuesday night, a draw last night would have still seen the junior Warriors finish third in the group and advance to the knockout round of 16.
But facing better conditions at San Pedro Sula’s Olímpico Metropolitano stadium than the opening venue for their first two matches, T&T found Suriname keeping the ball better than them.
Coach Angus Eve wanted a win at half-time but his team was still level and goalless at the end of a close first period in which T&T captain Khan looked unlucky when having a goal disallowed in the 41st minute.
A VAR review upheld Guatemalan referee Bryan Lopez’s decision that Khan had handled the ball prior to shooting, but it looked as though that the ball had came up off his thigh, onto his chest, and not his hand. The protests by Soca Warriors were meek at best and certainly not enough to convince the referee to have a look himself.
With all but four of their players based in Holland academies, Suriname never looked pushovers and had the first chance in the tenth minute, only the combination of standout defender Noah Roka and goalkeeper Tristan Edwards preventing the opening goal. Suriname also struck the foot of the T&T goal, before defender Jaheim Joseph swept the ball away.
Real Gill had a lively first half, but got no power on an early shot at Suriname goalkeeper Jonathan Fonkel, but forced a corner kick when lining up a fiercer effort in the 21st.
Captain Khan was through the Suriname backline and looked set to give T&T the lead a minute later, but screwed a weak shot past the far post and when he did volley Kaihim Thomas’ pass in off the right post, referee Lopez signalled he had handled the ball.
Following James’ goal, Suriname eventually folded, but it still needed keeper Edwards’ intervention to parry away a shot that looked certain to find the far corner. Had that gone in, Suriname would have been level and probably with a lot more fight down the stretch.
SQUAD:
18.Tristan Edwards (Gk), 2.Christian Bailey, 4.Jaheim Joseph, 13.Noah Roka, 14. Josiah Cooper, 6. Kassidy Davidson, 7.Kaihim Thomas, 8. Luke Phillip, 10.Molik Khan C, 9. Real Gill, 20.Tarik Lee. Subs: 1. Jahiem Wickham (Gk), 3.Marvin Waldrop, 19.Isaiah Thompson, 16.Tyrik Trotman, 5.Jaron Pascall, 11.Nathaniel James, 15.Micah Cain, 17.Andrew De Gannes, 12.Josiah Wilson.