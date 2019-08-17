Trinidad and Tobago had another tough day in the pool yesterday with both the male and female youth teams suffering heavy defeats on day two of the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The T&T Under-17 women were thrashed 27-2 by the USA in the morning session before the T&T Under-17 men fell 29-7 to Argentina in the afternoon. On target for the T&T men were Yannick Robertson, who scored five goals, and Everson Latchman and Kelvin Caesar who scored one each.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tunapuna, Bermudez prevail in U-16 netball

NATALIA CREESE scored a game-high nine goals and Ashaki Clarke put in six, both from the goal-attack positions, as Tuna­puna Secondary knocked out San Juan Jabloteh with a convincing 19-7 victory in a Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) Under-16 Youth Development Programme double-­header on Thursday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Junior water polo teams’ struggles continue

Trinidad and Tobago had another tough day in the pool yesterday with both the male and female youth teams suffering heavy defeats on day two of the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

‘Great feeling’

‘Great feeling’

“There is no prize for coming in first, but the feeling of being the first boat to Tobago is…