Junior water polo teams’ struggles continue

Trinidad and Tobago had another tough day in the pool yesterday with both the male and female youth teams suffering heavy defeats on day two of the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
The T&T Under-17 women were thrashed 27-2 by the USA in the morning session before the T&T Under-17 men fell 29-7 to Argentina in the afternoon. On target for the T&T men were Yannick Robertson, who scored five goals, and Everson Latchman and Kelvin Caesar who scored one each.