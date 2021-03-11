Juniors head to Tobago tourney

THE Ready twins and Hills siblings will be attempting to capture titles in the Crusoe Isle Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park, Tobago.
The inaugural tournament will take place over the next three days and there will only be singles action in the Under-12 and 16 categories.
The tournament will serve off with the round-robin group stage in both divisions and the knockout draws are scheduled to begin tomorrow evening.
The Ready twins are the top-ranked players in the Under-16 division.
Nine girls will begin action in three round-robin groups and the final two are expected to be Charlotte Ready and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, the Under-14 champion of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament three months ago.
The field also includes Lease Under-14 champ Brianna Harricharan as well Christina Hills and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, Under-14 champ and runner-up, respectively in the RBC Junior Tournament in December.
A total of 19 players will begin action in six groups in the boys’ equivalent event and “RBC” Under-16 quarter-finalist Nicholas Ready and Saviq Williams, who reached the semi-finals of the Under-18 category in Lease, could be the last two standing.
The RBC Under-14 runner-up Gabriella Prince could be the Under-12 favourite, but the field of six also includes Lease and RBC Under-10 champ Makeda Bain.
Josiah Hills, who was still only six years old when he was crowned national Under-10 champ in April, 2019, lifted his age-group trophy in RBC and is the one to beat in the field of seven for the Under-12 title.
First serve today is 4 p.m.