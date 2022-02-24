Juniors reach semis

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys stunned their hosts to advance to the semifinals of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition yesterday in El Salvador.
With the fixture already in the bag courtesy of both singles wins, Kale Dalla Costa and Daniel Rahaman completed the unexpected sweep by edging Sebastian Martinez and Matias Schauffler 2-6, 6-3, 11/9 in doubles.
Dalla Costa, who had won his two singles matches in the round-robin group stage, has earlier given T&T an unassailable lead when he crushed Schauffler 6-0, 6-2 in the clash of the No. 1 players.
Playing in his first singles match of the competition, Tobagonian Jordell Chapman drew first blood for the 14 and under trio when he defeated Barack Caraballo 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
T&T had gone down 2-1 to the Dominican Republic and beaten Bermuda 3-0 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to finish second in Group B and move into the knockout phase.
The squad, coached by local legend Larry Yearwood, will tackle top seeds Guatemala today for a place in tomorrow’s title match.
Only the male and female champs will advance to do battle against teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.
This country’s female duo of Brianna Harricharan and Naomi Mohammed are involved in a three-way playoff with Suriname and Dominican Republic for seventh place after going down 3-0 to Guatemala and 2-1 to Honduras in round-robin group action.