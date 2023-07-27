“IT’S as if it almost didn’t happen.”
That was the commentary coming from a former national champion, following the recent staging of the Junior National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship.
Local bodybuilding and fitness appear to be on their last legs; some might even say on their death-bed. Crowds are dwindling and competitors are very few. Both the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation and competitors, are crying “money worries”.
Out of a population of 1.5 million, the recent Junior National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship garnered just 11 locals and one Venezuelan competitor. Most categories at the Junior Nationals had just a few competitors. Men’s bodybuilding had a total of six competitors, two each in the middle and light-heavyweight divisions and also the lightweight category, where 82-year-old Urias Hutchinson was beaten by a marginally younger Michael O’Garro, who had not competed for 30 years. Just two women competed on the night, both in the Bikini Fitness division, while both the Men’s Physique, short and tall classes had two competitors each.
For the record, the overall winners were Whitney Dean (Bikini fitness), Gerval John (Men’s Bodybuilding) and Ronako Richards (Men’s Physique). John defeated Lindell Sankar to win the middleweight title and also won the Men’s Bodybuilding overall, when defeating O’Garro and light-heavyweight champion Michael Edwards.
Dean had just one rival to beat in the Bikini Fitness division, while Richards won the Men’s Physique Short Class and was later named the Physique overall winner, after defeating surprise Tall Class winner Sharuk Ali.
However, over a month after the competition ended, the Federation had still not managed to fulfil a request to disclose the official results.
What the Federation did do, was issue a circular on its website thanking its faithful sponsors and die-hard supporters who came out.
“We extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible patrons and sponsors for their unwavering support at the National Junior Championship. We are humbled by your support and grateful for the belief you’ve placed in us. Your investment in the National Junior Championship goes far beyond the competition itself—it’s an investment in the dreams and aspirations of these remarkable athletes,” the TTBBF stated on its Facebook page.
TTBBF president Susanna Hadad preferred to see the glass as half full.
“This Juniors was actually a lot better than last year and we got a lot of new athletes,” stated Hadad, referring to the small 2022 show, which restarted the sport after a two-year hiatus due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think everybody are now just trying to catch back themselves,” Hadad stated. “I think Covid kind of financially crippled a lot of people. The gyms were closed, and I think it is really only this year that people really start to come back to the gym, as it was before.”
Hadad has also many times confessed that the Federation has financial issues, and has suffered to get sponsors, especially since the pandemic.
“At the end of the day, nobody giving us sponsorship. I have to look at cost, which is the major thing,” Hadad explained.
And as affordable as it may be, the traditional Cascadia Hotel venue may not be working for some patrons, given the crime situation and transportation woes.
“Everybody tell us to use Centre of Excellence, but there is a big difference between the rental for Cascadia and Centre of Excellence, Hadad explained, “I (also) have to get a bar with food and drinks because they have nothing there. People may think it’s the venue, I just don’t know. I understand everybody, but the last time we had it at Centre of Excellence, the turnout was poor.”
The Federation is sometimes also faced with disgruntled competitors, who believe that their own personal effort deserves big money prize, even though the sport is contested at amateur level locally.
For at least one competitor who entered the Junior Nationals, it made no sense shelling out $500 in registration and yearly fees to compete, when the reward was only a case of refreshment and a trophy.
The reward of just a trophy did not stop Darrem Charles from going on to international success. Even with similar prizes the “Nationals” created professionals and other notables such as Charles, deceased Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall, Big Mike Antoine, Kelvin “Dread” Daniel, Candice Carr, Karen Walcott and in recent times, Abeni Procope, who has qualified for the Arnold Classic Europe October 23, having first won the local “Nationals” and then turned professional a few years ago.
“Again, finances are a big factor for a lot of people,” Hadad added. (They complain) that dieting is a big factor and what it is costing. My take on it is that diet is not different to regular eating habits. It’s just when you dieting you are eating a lot less.”
Now, it’s onto the Senior Nationals which the Federation has advised will take place on September 9.
“Hopefully our seasoned athletes will turn up,” Hadad stated. “Besides the new ones, I’m hoping that the older ones like Damian George and Dexter Littrean, names everyone kinda know, will try and come back into the sport.”
Hadad also said the Federation has tried to engage its athletes, using social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.
“I interact with them on a regular basis,” Hadad explained. “I have them on a WhatsApp group. You see them on the chat interacting, but nobody saying they actually coming out.”
Money is always a problem.