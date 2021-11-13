JUST EXHALE turned in a sensational performance to score a breathtaking victory yesterday in the Guineas at big odds, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After being ahead of just one rival in the field of seven locally-bred three-year-olds at the far turn, in the day’s feature attraction, the 17/1 shot started to motor on the outside and was already challenging for the lead turning for home.
Just Exhale passed top fancies Arsalan and Super Bird like they were standing still just before the home turn and did the same to leader Patta Patta as they straightened up for the judge.
From then, the question was how far would Terrance Thomas’ charge win by, and he thundered down the homestretch to take the 1,800-metre contest by almost five lengths in the hands of 2006 champion jockey Nela Mohammed.
Stroke Of Luck (5/1), one of three maidens in the contest, went past tired horses in the closing stages to finish second. Arsalan, winner of the two previous stakes races of the season—Royal Colours Classic and Chief Commander Classic—ended up 2 3/4 lengths adrift in third, in the Grade One, $30,000 event.
And Patta Patta rounded out the top four, 1 1/4 lengths back, in her first outing farther than 1,200 metres, after back-to-back victories had followed her runner-up finish on debut in late February. There were questions surrounding the stamina of the daughter of 2011 Stewards Cup winner Signal Alert, as well as Super Bird. And clearly neither of the pair stayed the trip.
Super Bird, who had who three of his six starts and placed second in the other three -- including the “Royal Colours” and “Chief Commander” -- faded to fifth, over 15 lengths adrift of the winner.
The only horses that the 3/5 favourite managed to beat were Coup D’Etat and Marvel Vigor, who had both only made their debuts on the previous race day (October 23) when the sport resumed after a six-month shutdown owing to Covid-19 restrictions.
Just Exhale was beaten into tenth, by 23 lengths, on debut in late February, but he hinted that he could be a champion in the making next time out when he finished four lengths adrift in fourth, over 1,600 metres on turf, in the “Chief Commander” at the end of March.
Yesterday’s sensational victory was the second from five starts for Lance Warner Jr.’s horse, who was ridden by apprentice Sven Balroop in his first four races. And it was not the first winner of a Triple Crown series race for the owner as Warner Jr. had led in Just In Time in the Midsummer Classic, 13 years ago.
Soca Symphony, who defeated Patta Patta and Just Exhale on debut, was derailed from the Guineas trail when she suffered a setback in training during the lockdown. The unbeaten Lester Moore-bred and owned chestnut returned to notch her fourth victory yesterday when she whipped 50-35 rated opponents by over three lengths in the second event of the eight-race card.
Soca Symphony, handled by champion trainer John O’Brien and ridden by champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh, won the 1,100-metre modified benchmark handicap as the 2/5 favourite.
The Guineas usually begins the Triple Crown, but the prestigious series was scrapped this year as the Arima Race Club (ARC) was forced to cancel the second leg, the Midsummer, because of the lengthy shutdown. Action continues next week Saturday with the 11th round of the ARC’s 2021 Season.