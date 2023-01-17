JUST REWARD

After months of hard work on his fitness and a bit of technical tweaking, veteran speedster Shannon Gabriel has been recalled to the West Indies Test team for next month’s tour of Zimbabwe.
And Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) coach Kelvin Williams believes the 34-year-old is ready for his second act.
Williams has been working with Gabriel on his bowling while Jason Pilgrim had the pacer on a fitness programme. That work has already paid dividends with Gabriel emerging as the joint leading wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup late last year.
The pacer also looked lean and fit in the recent T&T Red Force trial matches.
“He is one who will leave home at 4 a.m. to do what he has to do. He is ready for this. He knows what he is doing and once he can stay injury- free, I expect good things from him in Zimbabwe.
He is ready to return to the West Indies set-up and I am quite pleased with that,” Williams told the Express yesterday.
“I thought he put in a lot of work physically. Bowling-wise, looking at him now, I think his speed is up from the last time he played. His control is good at this time and I hope he can be injury-free throughout that tour to Zimbabwe,” Williams continued.
“Shannon is one who dedicated himself to his fitness programme and to try and improve in his bowling. These days there is a lot of pressure when you play Test match cricket and to be on the park your fitness has got to be up there. He concentrated a lot on that and we did a lot of skill work as far as his bowling was concerned.
Jason Pilgrim did the fitness programme with him and I was looking after the bowling side of things,” he explained.
The 34-year-old, once the spearhead of the Caribbean side’s attack, has not featured in a Test for 15 months due to injury and loss of form, but now returns alongside former new ball partner Kemar Roach who will lead the bowling group.
Gabriel turned out for the Red Force last year, struggling in the first-class campaign with a single wicket from four matches but excelling in the Super50 Cup with 15 wickets from seven outings. “He came back with a bit of an injury,” Williams recalled, “but he started to work right away.”
“I thought he bowled well in the Super50 and I believe that is why he is being recalled,” Williams added. Gabriel has taken
161 wickets from 56 Tests.
Gabriel’s presence will be critical for West Indies as highly-regarded 21-year-old seamer Jayden Seales has been ruled out of the upcoming tour after undergoing knee surgery while fellow Trinidadian Anderson Phillip, 26, has also been sidelined through injury.
“With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role,” said chief selector Desmond Haynes. “He is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017.”
Left-arm spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie have also earned recalls. Warrican, too, played his last Test 15 months ago but led Barbados Pride’s attack in last year’s first-class championship with 13 wickets at 25 runs apiece.
The 27-year-old Motie, meanwhile, made his Test debut last June against Bangladesh but has not played since. “We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn’t go to Australia, in Motie and Warrican,” said Haynes.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite leads a side that includes the impressive left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who shone on the recent tour of Australia by averaging 40.
Selectors have kept faith with all-rounder Raymon Reifer even though he failed to feature on the tour of Australia after picking up a groin injury, while batsman Devon Thomas, who made his Test debut Down Under, has also been retained. However, stylish right-hander Shamarh Brooks has paid the price for 52 runs from four innings in Australia, and has been dropped.
West Indies face Zimbabwe in the opening Test starting February 4 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and return to the same venue for the second Test bowling off from February 12.
“This is the start of the international calendar for 2023 and we will hope to start with a win,” Haynes said. “We appreciate it won’t be (an) easy assignment as Zimbabwe, like most other teams in world cricket, play very well on their home soil, on pitches that will support their style of play.”
West Indies have won all their five Test series against the African nation.
SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican.