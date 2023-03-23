Trinidad and Tobago are among just six nations which will contest the Caribbean Under-16 Championships to be held in Dominica from tomorrow until March 30.
The Jean Pierre Youth Netball Championship will see Dominica host Barbados, Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Lucia and T&T for the five-day tournament. Sixteen countries are eligible to participate, namely Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Is. Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and T&T, Turks and Caicos Islands. However, most have declined due to funding issues.