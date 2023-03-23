Trinidad and Tobago are among just six nations which will contest the Caribbean Under-16 Championships to be held in Dominica from tomorrow until March 30.

The Jean Pierre Youth Netball Championship will see Dominica host Barbados, Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Lucia and T&T for the five-day tournament. Sixteen countries are eligible to participate, namely Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Is. Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and T&T, Turks and Caicos Islands. However, most have declined due to funding issues.

James, Athanaze hit tons in Tarouba

Kofi James of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and recent West Indies recruit Alick Athanaze of the Windward Islands Volcanoes both got centuries as their sides engaged in a high-scoring West Indies Four-Day Championship contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

RED FORCE BEHIND

While the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling came good, the top-order batting again failed to deliver, as the Barbados Pride took control of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Having been dismissed for 203 on the first day of the contest Wednesday, the Red Force needed a good show with the ball to stay in the match and fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Imran delivered, with the Pride being dismissed for 271 to take a 68-run first innings lead.

T&T without Julien for Bahamas match

DEFENDER Keston Julien is out due to a lack of a USA visa, while striker Marcus Joseph is now destined to come off the bench after experiencing travel issues from India, as the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team is scheduled to tackle the Bahamas in their CONCACAF Nations League match today.

Head coach Angus Eve made the disclosure shortly after the team settled down in the Bahamas yesterday, following the completion of a three-day training camp in Boca Raton, Ft Lauderdale, USA.

T&T players fail to reach t-t quarter-finals

PRIYANKA KHELLAWAN tested one of the favourites in her battle for a quarter-final place in the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night in Guyana.

Four Trinidad and Tobago players reached the round of 16, but none of them were able to advance to the last eight.

Khellawan, a former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champion, actually led eventual silver-medallist Shary Munoz by two games to one before eventually falling 9-11, 11-3, 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 to the player from Dominican Republic

Stone, Fontenelle clash in ITF

THE two biggest names in the competition will square off in the opening match of the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

McCollin Fontenelle and Shane Stone would have been the favourites to clash in the Over-45 final had they been on opposite sides of the draw.

Young gymnasts ‘Flippin’ on weekend

“We Flippin” is back and will take place this weekend.

The event will take place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility tomorrow and Sunday 2 and is the first competition since 2019 for the local gymnastics community.

Over 200 young ladies will represent seven locals clubs, all of whom have battled through the pandemic lockdowns and are once again in training.