While the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling came good, the top-order batting again failed to deliver, as the Barbados Pride took control of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Having been dismissed for 203 on the first day of the contest Wednesday, the Red Force needed a good show with the ball to stay in the match and fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Imran delivered, with the Pride being dismissed for 271 to take a 68-run first innings lead.