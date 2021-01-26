JUST WHAT WE NEED

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team head coach Terry Fenwick described the upcoming friendly against CONCACAF giants USA as just the starting point for himself and his players, hoping such exposure can get them accustomed to handling the big occasion, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March.
Fenwick has been at the helm of the national team for just over a year now and, on Sunday, he and the Soca Warriors will have their first taste of action when they take on the USA in Orlando, Florida. The game will be T&T’s first game with Fenwick as head coach and it will also mark the senior men’s team’s first outing in more than a year.
Fenwick took over the reins from Dennis Lawrence in 2019 but there was no football for the senior men’s team in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still a concern even with a return of sporting activities in 2021. T&T’s previous international fixture was against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, in Sandro Pedro, in November 2019, which they lost 4-0.
The Soca Warriors will start their World Cup qualifying campaign in March against Guyana and Fenwick indicated that is the focus even as they gear up to face the USA this weekend.
“I have got a lot of belief and confidence in the young players that we’ve had in the last year. I am a big believer in what you put in is what you get out and we’ve worked hard, and we’re structured and well organised and we’re better than anything else on the island here and my priority is Guyana on the 26th of March,” Fenwick told the media ahead of a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, yesterday.
“The USA is a big call. It’s a big starting position. It’s a big first game for me and for many of my players but we need to progress the game and we need to get our guys comfortable with the big occasion and it doesn’t get any bigger than this,” he added.
Fenwick is backing his players to make the most out of the opportunity, stating: “Some will say that we’re thrown these kids under the bus but what an experience it is for them to play their first game against the USA. We knew this was going to be a very big call and this was made thinking let’s get going with something that’s a huge brand.”
He continued: “It’s probably the biggest brand in CONCACAF football. I want our players to be taken seriously, so we’ve side-stepped the likes of Anguilla. I think they have been an embarrassment in the past. We recognise this is not going to be easy. The players we’re playing against are all structured and organised and have been in the national U-17 and U-20 sides and now they’re in the senior team.
“Many of the players who are the top-ranking players in the USA are under 23 and you guys have got to recognise that some of the main players for the USA today are playing for some of the biggest club sides in the world, so these guys have got to be taken seriously,” he pointed out.
Asked of his expectations for the match, Fenwick said he wants to see “something positive”, but noted that, “we’re playing against a top brand, top team... They’ve got excellent players. They’ve got quality in every position. We know we’re up against it but at some stage T&T have got to get back on the map. We’ve got to be playing against the best in the region and that is my intention. It is a big ask,” he conceded,
“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to be organised, structured and have discipline about how we play and how we’re going out to upset them. My starting XI will be quite young…so it’s not going to be easy against the USA, but it is a starting position that I thought will get, not just my players and my staff technically up and running, but behind the scenes, more than everything, we need this game to smell the coffee and get the ball rolling again in T&T and I thought this would be the catalyst to do that.”
The T&T contingent was scheduled to be tested for Covid-19 yesterday before heading into a two-day quarantine at the Home of Football in Couva. They will continue training at the venue before leaving for the USA tomorrow. On arrival, the team will be tested every day during their stay in the US and will train twice a day in Orlando before Sunday’s game. The T&T team return home on February 1 and upon arrival will undergo seven days quarantine at the Home of Football.