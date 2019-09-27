VANCE JUTERAM won a three-set thriller Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Solo Badminton Tournament at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

After scoring a routine straight-set victory when they squared off for the under-19 title in the junior equivalent tournament two weeks ago, the two-time defending national age-group champion was forced to go right down to the wire to nose out Reece Marcano 19-21, 21-18, 22-20. Two other juniors joined the No. 7 seed in last night’s quarters.

WRIGHT MISSES OUT

Andwuelle Wright exited the IAAF World Athletics Championship men’s long jump event, yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete falling short in his bid to secure a spot in today’s final.

De Four unveils new-look T&T

De Four unveils new-look T&T

Expect aggressive and dominant football when the Trinidad and Tobago women take on Caribbean opponents in the Concacaf Caribbean Group A Olympic Women’s qualifiers, to be held at Ato Boldon stadium from September 30-October 8.

Army close in on ‘Ascension’ title

With Defence Force in pole position to grab the $250,000 Division One prize in the Ascension Football League, the battle for the $125,000 second prize heats up when current second-placed San Juan Jabloteh (22 points) visit La Horquetta Rangers (20 points) from 6pm this evening at the La Horquetta Recreation ground.

Naps look to stretch SSFL lead

Naps look to stretch SSFL lead

With their nearest challengers on a bye, Naparima College will be aiming to consolidate their lead atop the Premier Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League when round six is played today.

T&T pairs advance to NORCECA quarters again

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs reached the quarterfinals for the second tournament in succession when the NORCECA ((North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour continued yesterday in Bonaire.