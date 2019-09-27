VANCE JUTERAM won a three-set thriller Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Solo Badminton Tournament at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
After scoring a routine straight-set victory when they squared off for the under-19 title in the junior equivalent tournament two weeks ago, the two-time defending national age-group champion was forced to go right down to the wire to nose out Reece Marcano 19-21, 21-18, 22-20. Two other juniors joined the No. 7 seed in last night’s quarters.