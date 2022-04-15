Kale among 9 T&T players in Barbados tournament

KALE Dalla Costa spearheads a list of nine Trinidad and Tobago players scheduled to compete in the CO Williams Barbados Under-14 Tournament from today at the Barbados Tennis Association, National Tennis Centre.
The left-hander is the only player in the field of 25 boys with a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) ranking and he will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the title.
Dalla Costa, who is anked seventh, was expected to capture the 16 & under title in the RBC Junior Tournament at home on Thursday, but he had to default the final against Zachery Byng to catch his flight to Barbados.
The other T&T boys expected to compete in the six-day tournament are Yeshowah Campbell-Smith, Malcolm Prince, Connor Carrington and Aaron Subero,
And Campbell-Smith’s sister Em-Miryam, Shiloh Walker, Madison Khan and Prince’s sister Gabriella will be this country’s female representatives.
Gabriella defaulted in the “RBC” 14 & under semifinal to catch her flight, while Em-Miryam was beaten at the same stage of the draw.
Khan was edged in the 12 & under “RBC” final by Campbell-Smith’s sister Abba, while Yeshowah went out in the “round of 16”, Walker reached the quarter-finals and Subero made it into the semis in the 14 & under category.