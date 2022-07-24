KALE DALLA COSTA and Brianna Harricharan have impressive starts to the leading junior tournament in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Saturday in Mexico.
The 16 and under champions of last week’s Sagicor Junior Tournament won their first two matches in the 14 and under division of the tournament known as JITIC, while their Trinidad and Tobago compatriot Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith notched victories in two of her first three over the last two days.
Dalla Costa, the only member of the team seeded to win a group in the three-day round-robin stage, marched past Bermudan Tristan Pettit 6-1, 6-0 in his first of two matches yesterday, after brushing aside Elio Mella of the Dominican Republic 6-0, 6-2 to begin his campaign on Saturday.
The sixth-ranked player in the field will play his final two matches in Group VI when the round-robin stage concludes today.
After taking down Guatemalan Andrea Giron 6-2, 6-1, Harricharan did not finish her second match on Saturday, and came back yesterday to complete a 6-1, 1-6, 10/7 triumph over Marla Pinto of Honduras.
The country’s top-ranked 14 and under player had another match after press time and will play her fourth and final match in Group IV today.
Campbell-Smith, who beat Sarah Marhe of Suriname 6-1, 6-2, but went down 6-2. 6-1 to Mexican Fernanda Marin on Saturday, was a 6-2, 6-1 over Valentina Kafati of Honduras in Group III yesterday.
Her older brother Yeshowah, Harricharan’s brother Brian and Aaron Subero have no chance of making the main draw after losing their first three group matches.
Yeshowah went down 6-4, 6-3 yesterday after being beaten 6-2, 6-1 by top seed Barack Caraballo of El Salvador and 6-0, 6-2 by Mexican Alfonso Cossio in Group I on Saturday.
After only managing to win one combined game from his two matches in Group VII on Saturday, Brian lost his first match 6-1, 6-0 yesterday.
Subero has suffered the exact fate in his three matches in Group V thus far.
Shiloh Walker was went down 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1 to begin her campaign in Group VIII on Saturday.
The first stage ends today and the top two players from each group will advance to the knockout draws tomorrow.