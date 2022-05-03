KALE Dalla Costa was gallant in defeat in the East Classified Tennis Tournament Sunday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.
Attempting to become the youngest male player to ever reach a Division A final of any Classified competition in this country, the 13-year-old was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Keshan Moonasar.
Dalla Costa, the country’s brightest prospect in at least a decade, only started to display his wide array of strokes when the No. 2 seed stepped up to serve for the match at 5-2.
Last year’s Division B champion proceeded to rattle off a series of forehand and backhand winners to all parts of the court and took the next three games to level proceedings.
But then the unseeded Dalla Costa, who had disposed of No. 6 seed Beckham Sylvester in the first round and fourth-seeded Ronald Robinson in the quarterfinals, played a poor game on serve, and Moonasar made no mistake in his second attempt to reach the title match.
The second semifinal had been scheduled right after the first, but it was pushed back to Friday, the first day of third and final weekend of the tournament.
Richard Chung, the 2019 champ, will be looking for revenge after being upset by Luca Shamsi in the quarterfinals of last year’s Tranquillity Open Tournament.
The third-seeded Chung defeated No. 8 seed Jamal Alexis 7-5, 6-2 in the quarters on Saturday, six days after the 16-year-old Shamsi had stunned top seed and defending champ Nabeel Mohammed 4-6, 7-5, 12/10.
Cameron Wong was expected to have her hands full in Sunday’s women’s equivalent semis, but ended up booking her place in the title match without picking up a racquet.
National and “Tranquil” over-35 champ Farah Chautilal, who began the season with victory in the Duke’s Academy Tournament, was forced to withdraw.
Last year’s runner-up Jordane Dookie, who became the first tennis player to ever capture a Junior Player of the Year title in the First Citizens Sports Awards in March, marched into the final with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over “Duke’s” runner-up Brianna Harricharan.
The title favourite had also easily won when they clashed in the national 16 & under trials early this year, but it was their first meeting in a tournament since Harricharan took her down in the upset of last year’s Catch National Junior Championships for a place in the 14 & under final. The singles and doubles finals in all three divisions—A, B and C—will take place when the tournaments ends on Saturday.