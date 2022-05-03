KALE Dalla Costa was gallant in defeat in the East Classified Tennis Tournament Sunday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

Attempting to become the youngest male player to ever reach a Division A final of any Classified competition in this country, the 13-year-old was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Keshan Moonasar.

Dalla Costa, the country’s brightest prospect in at least a decade, only started to display his wide array of strokes when the No. 2 seed stepped up to serve for the match at 5-2.

Last year’s Division B champion proceeded to rattle off a series of forehand and backhand winners to all parts of the court and took the next three games to level proceedings.

But then the unseeded Dalla Costa, who had disposed of No. 6 seed Beckham Sylvester in the first round and fourth-seeded Ronald Robinson in the quarterfinals, played a poor game on serve, and Moonasar made no mistake in his second attempt to reach the title match.

The second semifinal had been scheduled right after the first, but it was pushed back to Friday, the first day of third and final weekend of the tournament.

Richard Chung, the 2019 champ, will be looking for revenge after being upset by Luca Shamsi in the quarterfinals of last year’s Tranquillity Open Tournament.

The third-seeded Chung defeated No. 8 seed Jamal Alexis 7-5, 6-2 in the quarters on Saturday, six days after the 16-year-old Shamsi had stunned top seed and defending champ Nabeel Mohammed 4-6, 7-5, 12/10.

Cameron Wong was expected to have her hands full in Sunday’s women’s equivalent semis, but ended up booking her place in the title match without picking up a racquet.

National and “Tranquil” over-35 champ Farah Chautilal, who began the season with victory in the Duke’s Academy Tournament, was forced to withdraw.

Last year’s runner-up Jordane Dookie, who became the first tennis player to ever capture a Junior Player of the Year title in the First Citizens Sports Awards in March, marched into the final with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over “Duke’s” runner-up Brianna Harricharan.

The title favourite had also easily won when they clashed in the national 16 & under trials early this year, but it was their first meeting in a tournament since Harricharan took her down in the upset of last year’s Catch National Junior Championships for a place in the 14 & under final. The singles and doubles finals in all three divisions—A, B and C—will take place when the tournaments ends on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POORAN PROMOTED

POORAN PROMOTED

Right man for the job.

Nicholas Pooran’s appointed as captain of the West Indies white-ball teams was lauded by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge and T&T Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath who both noted the left-hander deserved to be promoted to the post vacated by fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

Liverpool survive scare to beat Villarreal

Liverpool survive scare to beat Villarreal

Liverpool overcame a rocky first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 yesterday and book a spot in the Champions League final, winning the tie against their LaLiga opposition 5-2 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into the match up 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg but quickly went behind after Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia pounced on Etienne Capoue’s cross-shot to give the hosts a second-leg lead.

Jamaica face tough task against US in CONCACAF Women’s U-17 quarters

Jamaica will have to lpull out all the stops when they face reigning champions United States in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship today at the Pan American Stadium in San Cristobal.

The Jamaicans reached the quarter-finals after they beat Cuba 4-0 in the preliminary stage of the finals on Sunday. The Reggae Girlz were a close second behind Canada in Group F and will need to rekindle some of that form when they meet the Americans.

‘Gem’ Gordon glistens for Police FC

Tobago striker Mickaeel ‘Gem’ Gordon shone as Police FC enjoyed home advantage when outclassing AC Port of Spain 5-1 at Police Barrack on Sunday.

Youthful Central FC also enjoyed a first win of the season when beating the bottom team Morgua FC 5-2.

Ready to lead

Ready to lead

“It is an honour.”

That was the sentiments expressed by newly-appointed West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran after it was announced that the wicket-keeper/batsman will take over the reins of the ODI and T20 teams from his mentor Kieron Pollard, who is now retired from international cricket.

Joseph nets 13th goal of season

Joseph nets 13th goal of season

Marcus “Lobo” Joseph notched his 13th goal of the season when he pounced on an errant back-pass to open the scoring in Mohammedan SC’s 2-0 win over Neroca FC in India’s hero I-League Second Division.

A convincing victory and a first clean sheet after eight games for Mohammedan SC helped them overcome NEROCA FC on a rainy evening at the Naihati Stadium. Both goals were gifts from the NEROCA defence as Marcus Joseph was on the scoresheet again alongside Henry Kisekka, who scored five minutes after coming on to make his first appearance for the club.