Kale in JITIC semis

KALE Dalla Costa advanced to the “second draw” semi-finals of the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) yesterday in Guatemala.
After placing third in his round-robin group and failing to make the main draw of the tournament known as JITIC, the national age-group champion has scored two impressive victories to reach the last four of the second draw.
Following a first-round bye, the second-seeded Dalla Costa marched past Bahamian William McCartney 6-3, 6-0 in yesterday’s quarterfinals, after a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Honduran Carlos Solis in Tuesday’s “round of 16.”
Compatriot Isaiah Boxhill also reached the last eight—with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) triumph over Guatrmalan Jose Samayoa—but he only managed one game from No. 4 seed Andres Gerdel of Costa Rica yesterday.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie were the other two T&T players to reach the last eight, but they were both still on court at press time after several rain interruptions. After byes in the first round, Wong, ranked No. 1 in COTECC, was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Honduran Del Pilar Lopez on Tuesday, while the seventh-ranked Dookie whipped Guatemalan Libyn Garcia 6-4, 6-1.
This country’s Zachery Byng was the top seed, but fifth-ranked player in COTECC, was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Ignazio Rozados of Costa Rica after a first-round bye. Kayden Siewrattan and Brianna Harricharan also exited at the first hurdle.
Harricharan was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by St Lucian Lyana Paul, while No. 3 seed Matias Schaeuffler of El Salvador accounted for Siewrattan 6-3, 6-3. Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph was the only one of the eight-member team to qualify for the main draw, but the fourth-ranked COTECC player then went down in the first round on Tuesday.