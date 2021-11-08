KALE Dalla Costa was the only player to retain a singles title when the first stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament concluded Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After lifting the 12 & under and 14 & under trophies in last year’s edition, the left-hander earned the title for the older division again with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kayden Siewrattan.
It was the third singles in succession and the fifth in seven attempts locally for Dalla Costa since the first Covid shutdown ended with this competition about a year ago.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion began this season by securing the 14 & under crown and almost pulling off a stunning upset of Sebastien Byng in the 16 & under semi-finals of the Catch National Junior Championships in late April. A week later, Dalla Costa was crowned Division B champ of the East Clubs Classified Tournament just before another a five-month pandemic lockdown.
The 13-year-old went on to capture the “second draw” 14 & under title in the JITIC — the leading junior tournament in Central America and the Caribbean — in July in Dominican Republic.
Dalla Costa, who won three 10 & under singles titles — including this one — before his ninth birthday in late 2017, is this country’s most talented player in a very long time.
But Tobagonians have been excited about Josiah Hills since he lifted the Catch 10 & under title at age six in 2019. The nine-year-old stepped up to the 12 & under division over the weekend and defeated the top two players in the division for the title.
After taking down Catch runner-up Connor Carrington 4-2, 5-4 in the semifinals, Hills edged “Catch” champ Gabriel De Noon 4-1, 3-5, 10/3 in a battle of Tobagonians for gold.
Zelig Williams was the favourite to win the 10 & under trophy, but ended up winning the title as an unseeded player because he had lost his opening match in the round-robin group stage on Thursday. He finished the job with a 4-0, 4-2 victory over Sebastian Plummer, after edging Christopher Khan 4-5, 4-1, 10/3 earlier in the day in the semis.
Tobagonian Annaleisa Orr nosed out Cyra Ramcharan 1-4, 4-2, 11/9 for the girls’ equivalent crown. In an even closer final, Abba Campbell-Smith just touched off Catch Under-10 champ Makeda Bain 4-2, 3-5, 12/10 in the 12 & under category.
And Gabriella Prince took down Zahra Shamsi 6-4, 6-2 for the 14 & under crown after also getting being triumphant when they squared off for in the Catch 12 & under final in April. The 16 & under and 18 & under divisions will be contested from Friday until Sunday.
Selected semi-final results:
U-14 – K. Dalla Costa bt Jordell Chapman 6-3, 6-1.
K. Siewrattan bt Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 5-7, 6-1, 10/6.
U-12 – G. De Noon bt Nirav Dougdeen 3-5, 4-2, 10/6.
U-10 – S. Plummer bt Jacob Jacelon 4-0, 4-2.