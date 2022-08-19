Kale moves up to ITF

THE fourth week of international tennis action at the National Racquet Centre (Orange Grove Main Rd, Tacarigua) will get going today.
The Trinity Cup will be the final stage of a three-leg 18 & under ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit, which began with the Summer Bowl on August 6, which was also the final day of competition in a group of the Davis Cup — affectionately known as the World Cup of tennis — at the same venue.
The Trinity Cup is the highest level of the events in this circuit as it as a Grade IV tournament, while the Summer Bowl and the Tobago Carnival Cup, which concluded yesterday, were Grade Vs.
The main draws will not begin until Monday, but the boys’ singles qualifying event will take place over the next two days.
There could be over 20 players, including around half from the host country, battling for the four remaining places in the 32-draw.
Kale Dalla Costa, who captured the 14 & under singles and doubles titles in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Carnival Cup two days ago, will be playing his first ITF event.
The 13-year-old, who won the 14 & under double-crown in the Sagicor International Junior in St Lucia last week, is on the qualifying list, but he is expected to receive one of the four “wild cards” into the main draw.
Sebastien Byng, a winner of two matches to qualify last week and then one in the main draw, and Beckham Sylvester, who came within two games of the second round, are the other leading “wild card” candidates.
The Trinity Cup will also be the second and final event of the COTECC circuit in Tacarigua.
The 14 & under players, will be involved in round-robin group action over the next two days and the main draws will serve off on Monday.
Leading with way for the host country in the girls’ event are Brianna Harricharan and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, who both reached the semifinals of the Carnival Cup.
The boys’ list should include Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah as well as Aaron Subero, who combined with Dalla Costa to lift the doubles trophy two days ago, and ‘Carnival’ semifinalist Jordell Chapman of Tobago.
First serve today is 9 a.m.