KALE Dalla Costa got off the mark on the third and final attempt when the round-robin stage of the 14 & under COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament concluded yesterday in Mexico.
After going down to Mexicans over the previous two days, the Trinidad and Tobago player whipped his doubles partner Jackson MacTaggart of Bahamas 6-3, 6-2 to finish third in Group B.
Mauricio Schtulmann and Guillermo Narcio advanced to today’s semi-finals from the group and they are expected to be joined by fellow Mexican Sebastian Garcia and COTECC’s top-ranked player Ronaldo Cotom of Guatemala — from Group A.
Dalla Costa will begin his quest for fifth place along with MacTaggart and the two who failed to the reach the knockout stage from Group A — Guatemalan Gianluigi Martini and Marcos Cordoba of Dominican Republic.
The mixed doubles draw will also serve off today and the 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion and Montserrat Marron will tackle Mexicans Narcio and Fernanda Temprana for a place in the semis.
Dalla Costa and MacTaggart finished at the rear of the four-team straight round-robin doubles event without a victory. After being edged 4-6, 6-7 (3/7), 10/6 by top seeds Cotom and Garcia in their second match on Monday night, they went down 6-4, 6-3 to Cordoba and Martini yesterday.
The top four ranked male and female players in COTECC at the end of August every year are chosen for the Masters, along with four invited by the confederation from each gender.
This is the second year in succession that T&T is being represented in this competition after no player from this country had ever qualified before.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie both participated after being ranked third and fourth, respectively, by the cut-off date last year.
Dalla Costa won singles and doubles titles last month in COTECC tournaments in St Lucia and Trinidad to jump from sixth to No. 3.
