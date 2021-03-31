KALE Dalla Costa, Zara Ghuran and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph each reached the semi-finals of two divisions yesterday in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
Dalla Costa is the Under-14 favourite, but few would have predicted that he would have reached the last four in the Under-16 category as well.
After denying No. 8 seed Beckham Sylvester 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in the “round of 16” the night before, the 12-year-old defeated fourth-seeded Tobagonian Nicholas Ready to become the youngest player to reach the Under-16 semis in a long time.
After winning this title in the last two junior tournaments, Tim Pasea’s improbable run finally came to an end yesterday when the No. 3 seed was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Saqiv Williams.
Williams is not expected to go any further as his opponent today for a place in tomorrow’s title match is Luca Shamsi. The Tranquillity Open semi-finalist dismissed sixth-seeded Tobagonian Jace Quashie 6-1, 6-2, but the other quarter-final encounter—between No. 2 seed Sebastien Byng and seventh-seeded Tobagonian—will now take place this morning because of late afternoon showers yesterday.
The winner of this clash will oppose Dalla Costa, who had earlier taken down Daniel Rahaman 6-1, 6-2 in the Under-14 quarters. Byng was another player who began the day looking to reach two singles semis, but he suffered a heart-breaking 5-7, 6-2, 10/8 defeat by second seed Jamal Alexis in the Under-18 quarters.
Virtual newcomers were involved in the three other matches and Evan Sookram, Luke Ng-A-Mann and Drew Wilson only managed one, two and three games, respectively, against top seed Ethan Wong, Pasea and Quashie’s brother Drew, respectively.
In the girls’ equivalent quarters, Kryshelle Cudjoe cruised past newcomer Hana-Lei Romeo 6-2, 6-1, while Ghuran took down second seed Shauna Valentine 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 and Aalisha Alexis—the leading junior player of 2019—brushed aside Ready’s twin sister Charlotte Ready 6-2, 6-1 in her first singles match in over a year.
Wong’s sister Cameron received a bye into the last four as the top-seed, and the player who is also seeded to win the Under-16 crown, only allowed Tobagonian Makayla Smith a single game in the quarters to set up an intriguing semi-final clash against Ella Carrington today.
The “Tranquil” finalist took down No. 3 seed Jordane Dookie with surprising ease, 6-1, 6-2, while Charlotte Ready lost for the second time of the day when the No. 2 seed went down 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) against Daniel-Joseph.
Daniel-Joseph and Dookie are expected to be battling for the Under-14 crown when the tournament concludes tomorrow. Dookie only dropped one game to Kate Broughton and Daniel-Joseph did not surrender any against Gabriella Prince in yesterday’s quarters.
Today is semi-final day and there will also be action in the Under-10 and 12 age-groups. First serve is 9 a.m.