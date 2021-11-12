Kale targeting another ‘Lease’ singles double

KALE Dalla Costa will begin his quest for a second singles title for the second straight year when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament continues today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The left-hander lifted the 12 & under and 14 & under trophies and was the only player to capture more than one singles title in last year’s edition. And after retaining his 14 & under crown last Sunday, Kale is the only player with the opportunity of completing the feat again.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion is the No. 4 seed in the 16 & under category, but he is the last man standing in almost every tournament he plays and could be the favourite to go all the way.
Dalla Costa came very close to upsetting Sebastien Byng in the semi-finals when he played in the division for the first time in the Catch National Junior Championships in April. Luca De Noon, who lost to the “Catch” national 14 & under champ in the 12 & under final of this tournament last year, is seeded just ahead of him, and just behind his second-seeded Tobagonian compatriot Jace Quashie.
Tim Pasea, who came out of nowhere to win the title in this and the RBC Junior Tournament six weeks later last year, is the top seed and perhaps the only player capable of taking down Dalla Costa in the 32-draw. But they have no chance of meeting in the final as they are on the same side of the draw.
Byng’s brother Zachery, who lost in the “Catch” 14 & under final to Dalla Costa, is seeded eighth, two places behind the player he beat last weekend in the Division B final of the Chetwynd Club Tournament, Nathen Martin.
With her arch-rivals Ella Carrington, Jordane Dookie, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Charlotte Ready, all choosing to play in the 18 & under category, Zara Ghuran is top seed and overwhelming favourite in the 16 & under division. Tobagonian Christina Hills, who only managed two games from Ghuran in the “Catch” quarters, is the only other seeded player in the 16-draw. Shauna Valentine and Dookie are seeded first and second, respectively, in the older division.
Jamal Alexis, Charles Devaux, Nathan Valdez and Quashie’s brother, Drew, are seeded first through fourth, respectively, in the boys’ equivalent draw but it will take a miracle to stop last year’s runner-up Luca Shamsi from claiming the trophy.
The tournament resumed last night after the ten & under, 12 & under and 14 & under age-groups were contested last weekend. Play begins at 9 a.m. today and tomorrow.