Kallicharan praises inaugural ‘rookie camp’

Cricket West Indies (CWI) successfully hosted its “West Indies Personal Development Rookie Camp” which was designed to serve both as an induction process and an information-sharing exercise for all players who were awarded regional franchise contracts for the first time.
Addressing the players at the event were experts in the field of sports nutrition, personal finance, player agency and representation, social media and personal branding, along with representatives of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).
The Rookie Camp also featured a question-and-answer session with former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin, which gave the players the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics.
CWI’s player development manager, Ayana Cooper, who was responsible for the construct and delivery of the event, was pleased with the response from the players. “Our intent was to provide first-time contracted players with critical information that would support their transition into the world of professional cricket,” Cooper explained.
“I have been receiving some really positive and fantastic feedback from the cricketers who attended the event; this is definitely an initiative that the organisation intends to continue on an annual basis as we are always trying to find new avenues in which to support our region’s professional cricketers both on and off the field,” she added.
Meanwhile, the players were very receptive and spoke highly of the benefits from the day-long event, which was executed via Zoom.
“It was a really great presentation and I know most of the stuff I heard and saw I can apply it in my daily lifestyle,” Trinidad and Tobago Red Force rookie Kirstan Kallicharan said of the camp.
“Everything was well organised and it’s always a great pleasure being able to gain knowledge from persons with such an experienced background in all different aspects of life,” he added.
Kofi James of Leeward Islands Hurricanes also felt the information shared would have a positive impact as he starts his professional cricket career. “The key thing for me was the impact. I listened carefully and everything said was very impactful for me and I know I will use the information wisely throughout the rest of my career. Hopefully we can have other sessions similar to this where we can learn more and ask more question as we grow in our careers,” James stated.