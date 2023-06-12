Sheldon Monderoy and Nicholas Rees have a lot in common.
They are retired world class sportsmen and have both successfully transitioned out of elite level sport. What is even more significant is their involvement in Kanoo TT.
Rees, who represented Bahamas in swimming at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, is co-founder and chairman of Kanoo Pays. The Kanoo app provides a convenient platform for digital payments.
Monderoy, a multiple national record holder in middle distance races, wore T&T colours at the 1999 World Indoor Athletics Championships. A highly accomplished information technology (IT) professional, Monderoy was hired as CEO of Trinidad and Tobago subsidiary, Kanoo TT.
The many important lessons learnt by Rees and Monderoy in elite level sport have served them well, preparing them for key roles in the growing Kanoo empire.
Part of the Kanoo vision is to help athletes follow in the footsteps of the two exemplars.
“The Kanoo Innovation Hub,” Monderoy explains, “is intended to revolutionise the way athletes transition from their sporting careers to the professional world by providing them with the necessary technology skillset. Understanding the unique challenges faced by athletes when leaving the world of sports, the hub will take the initiative to equip them with essential technological expertise.
“By offering comprehensive training and support,” the Kanoo TT CEO continues, “the Kanoo Innovation Hub is empowering athletes to navigate the transition to their professional lives outside of sport. Through the state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology available at the hub, athletes are gaining invaluable skills that enhance their employability and future prospects.”
Monderoy says the Kanoo Innovation Hub will provide athletes with training in various technological disciplines.
“From service design and data analysis to digital marketing and beyond. This comprehensive skillset not only equips them for success in the modern workplace but also opens up new opportunities and career pathways that extend far beyond their athletic achievements. The Kanoo Innovation Hub is providing athletes with a solid foundation for their professional lives outside of sport.
“This innovative approach,” Monderoy continues, “ensures that athletes can confidently transition to new careers, leveraging their acquired expertise to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With the support of the hub, athletes are empowered to embrace technology as a catalyst for their post-sporting success and embark on fulfilling and rewarding professional journeys.
“At Kanoo, we see technology as the great leveler for those who are seeking to advance their professional career development after sport. With the advent of AI impacting us all in the very near future, now is the opportune time to become involved in tech to upskill their abilities.”
Rees is keen too for Kanoo to empower athletes during their careers.
“Now that you have the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) allowing student athletes to make money and monetise their own likeness, we intend to bring some elements of technology that will enable athletes to have a platform and access to easily monetising their brands, their likeness, their actions, their clips.
“There’s a lot of creative energy we want to bring to the table for our athletes,” Rees continues. “We want to engage the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) in all the individual countries as well. There’re a lot of conversations going on as to how do we mobilise the entire athletic community in the region to bring this message of connectivity, togetherness and empowerment for ourselves.”
Rees wants to ensure that current and future generations of athletes benefit holistically from their involvement in sport.
“Sport is directly relatable to business and life. The lessons kids learn in sports, everybody should have the opportunity to learn. It’s an opportunity also to get an education, to improve your chances in life in general for those who may not have financial means. Sports is a way for you to get your education and be successful in life whilst learning how to win and how to lose.
“All of those principles of sport,” the Kanoo founder continues, “principles of excellence would have driven us in founding Kanoo and getting Kanoo to where it is, and have been instrumental in our success. We want to connect the dots and give back by getting the athletes of the Caribbean together to bring this message and promote this message.”
Kanoo has already put its money where its mouth is as a sponsor of the 2023 Carifta Games, held in Nassau, Bahamas, on Easter weekend.
“We want to be seen as supporting, uplifting, engaging and providing opportunities for athletes,” Rees explains, “for young persons to get exposed to sport, and for the world to be exposed to the wonderful stories behind these athletes because each athlete has their own story.”
Bahamian Jamiah Nabbie’s girls’ under-17 double sprint triumph grabbed headlines at Carifta 2023.
“We want to bring those individual stories like young Nabbie,” says Rees, “who looks and feels on the track like a female Usain Bolt. What is her story? How do you begin to track these athletes and follow these athletes? At the same time, we want the athletes to be the billboards for Kanoo which is a company that is founded by athletes and built on athletic principles and values.
“So,” the Kanoo chairman continues, “it’s a synergistic approach to marketing our brand while uplifting our community, selling the message of our story and impacting real people at the same time.”
The Kanoo brand will be on show at the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) here in T&T. Kanoo will provide digital solutions at the Games, including e-ticketing.
The marriage of sport and technology, as proposed by Kanoo, is set to be fruitful, providing many years of bliss for all concerned.