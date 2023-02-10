Karim among unbeaten players in Tacarigua

SAMIYA KARIM, a virtual unknown in badminton when the pandemic first hit three years ago, was among the stars when it became the final sport to return last weekend at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The player from the Southern Stars Club won all five matches to finish at the top of her round-robin group in the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Junior Ranking Tournament.
Karim lost just one set—in her come-from-behind 11-21, 21-12, 21-12 triumph over Aliyah Urquhart, a two-time Under-11 gold-medallist when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship was last contested in 2019.
The top two players from each group in the Under-15 division as well as the boys’ Under-17 and girls’ Under-19 categories, and the girls’ Under-17 and boys’ Under-19 group winners will come back today and tomorrow to compete in straight round-robin events for the top spots in the age-group rankings.
Karim and Urquhart will be joined in the Under-15 playoff by Kimora Bissessar and Tenniya Tobias, who won four and five matches, respectively, in the other group.
In the boys’ equivalent category, Andrew Babwah and Ethan Ramcharan, CAREBACO Under-11 double-crown champs in 2019, played unbeaten to win the groups. Babwah only had two matches in Group A, but Ramcharan notched five victories, one more than Zavion Joseph, who also advanced to the top four playoff, along with Group A runner-up Nathan Agarwal.
Included among last weekend’s many unbeaten groups winners are Urquhart’s sister Amara, as well as Barnes’ sisters T’Shelle and Danyelle and Travis Sinanan, who went on to also defeat all his opponents in his group on the senior equivalent tournament during the week and book his place in Monday night’s top six playoff.
T’Shelle, who captured an Under-11 Triple Crown in CAREBACO in 2018, advanced from Group A in the Under-17 category with four wins, and will joined in the top three playoff by Amara and Kara Ashley Robertson, winners of the other two groups. Danyelle won all three Under-19 matches to advance from Group B, along with runner-up Kevi-Ann Quamina.
Danae Mootoosingh, the ’19 CAREBACO Under-15 champ, won all three matches in the other group, while Janiah Boodoosingh, the player who helped her win the doubles title, qualified in second place for today’s top four.
Sinanan, crowned CAREBACO Under-11 champ in 2013 and was the Under-13 silver-medallist the following year, and Sameer Ali won all five matches to top their respective groups in boys’ equivalent competition.
They will be joined in the top three playoff by Vishal Ramsubhag, who did not lose more than eight points in any games of his four matches in Group A. First serve today is 9 a.m.