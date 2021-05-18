Kayakers continue training

Trinidad and Tobago Canoeing and Rowing Federation (TTCRF) have confirmed that they currently have four individuals in training for international competition and that they have been granted exemptions to continue training with a possible Olympic Games berth still in play.
The clarification became necessary after questions were raised recently regarding three kayakers that were seen on the water at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas
In a media release, the TTCRF confirmed that the Kayak Centre in Williams Bay, Chaguaramas is closed to the public for recreational kayaking and to other athletes, in accordance with the published restrictions.
However, the Federation also noted that, “an exemption has been granted by the Minister of Health for four named individuals to train at that location.”
“These individuals are national athletes that have previously represented Trinidad and Tobago at Central American and Caribbean Games, PanAmerican Games and World Championships,” the TTCRF media release stated.
The TTCRF thanks the minister for the exemption that allows the athletes to train at this critical time and noted that: “We are currently awaiting final word from the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding their possible allocation of quota/s for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo July to August this year.