Keane relishing Dewhurst ride

Straight Answer, trained by Ger Lyons for Juddmonte, has won both his starts at the Curragh and Fairyhouse and has been added to the Newmarket seven-furlong, Group One, at a cost of £32,000.
After victory on his debut in a maiden at the Curragh in August, the Kodiac colt won a Listed race at Fairyhouse the following month in impressive fashion by five and a half lengths.
Lyons hinted after that success that Straight Answer might be put away for next year, but connections have had a change of heart.
Keane, who has ridden the two-year-old on both his runs and is set to head to the Rowley Mile for the ride, said: “The boss said this morning Juddmonte were thinking about supplementing him. They like to make sires and have a lot to gain and nothing to lose.
“He seems very uncomplicated, he was good at the Curragh, he handles an ease in the ground if it comes that way, and he was as effective on good ground at Fairyhouse. He’s a fine, big colt and hopefully he can do us proud at the weekend. You shouldn’t be afraid to take on one horse.”
Straight Answer has been added to the Dewhurst betting at 5/1 with Native Trail the 8/11 ante-post favourite. The potential opposition also includes Sunday’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Angel Bleu, who could reappear quickly at Newmarket.
After his Group One win at ParisLongchamp, trainer Ralph Beckett said: “If he comes out of this well and it’s soft at Newmarket, then he’s still in the Dewhurst. He’s done it [reappeared quickly] before.” Earlier in the season, Angel Bleu won the Vintage Stakes in July three days after running at Ascot.
Aidan O’Brien, who has won five of the last eight runnings of the Dewhurst, has taken out Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale, leaving in Glounthaune and Howth. Bayside Boy, who caused an upset when beating Reach For The Moon in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, leads the opposition to Native Trail in the betting at around the 7/2 mark.
Dewhurst Stakes
Paddy Power: 8/11 Native Trail, 10/3 Bayside Boy, 5 Straight Answer, 8 Angel Bleu, 10 Glounthaune, 16 Dubawi Legend, 20 bar