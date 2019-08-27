Keep it going

USA coach Jeff Passwater, in charge of Team TTO’s female and male squads at the UANA Pan Am Youth Water Polo Championships, believes a steady, positive longer-term coaching presence, more regular practice matches and technical skill honed at speed and under pressure will make the local outfits more formidable for future tournaments.
And long-time local water polo official Jerry Chin Lee said he hoped the local association and clubs would continue rebuilding the programme that had become largely dormant and stagnant over the last two years.