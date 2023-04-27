Keep locals in the fray

SIR RICHIE Richardson says that Cricket West Indies should be careful about the appointment of the next West Indies men’s head coach, all while advocating for a cricket academy in every island of the region.
Richardson was making the comments during the Mason & Guest show on the Voice of Barbados last Tuesday evening. While he did not adopt the stance of hiring only local coaches, he suggested the CWI should examine a more extensive role for the next head coach. “We in the Caribbean have brought in many coaches from all over, top coaches. Have we seen the results? I don’t know.
“But if you are going to pay big money to bring somebody in to make a difference, they (the coach) have to be responsible for our cricket from the bottom right up. You cannot just bring somebody and pay them big money to coach the senior team and expect them to change anything in WI cricket,” argued Richardson, adding, “This coach has to have some sort of connection to what is happening at the grassroots.”
The former West Indies captain added that the programme should be streamlined so that players can transition smoothly from one level to the next all the way up to the senior international squad. “So when they arrive up to the top now, they just fit in the puzzle and they know exactly what is expected of them. So, I am not against foreign coaches, but that person you are bringing in could be more responsible for the development of cricket rather than just coaching the top players,” Richardson contended.
Richardson said the former players are hurting at the fortunes of the current West Indies team but believed there are enough passionate people around to make a difference. “I believe the CWI is doing their best but we need a concerted effort as well; we need to be strong culturally. That’s why I mentioned getting cricket back in the schools and stuff like that because we have to recreate that culture,” he explained,
Richardson advocated for the teaching of the legacy and history of the great WI teams in the past because, in his estimation, the winning culture has gone out of “our game a little bit.”
“People still, when they hear about WI cricket, they reminisce about the glory days, our style, how we played the game. We don’t want to lose that because people still have that respect for our style of cricket,” Richardson surmised. “So we still have to do things to protect our culture, our style of play and the way we play the game; the passion with which we play the game... We do understand the game has changed and things must change with the game but there are certain elementary things we can hold onto because, as West Indies, that is us and we don’t want to lose that.”
Richardson plans to continue to contribute with his involvement in the Four Knights Academy in Antigua/Barbuda that launches tomorrow. The Academy involves the four WI players from Antigua who have been knighted; Richardson, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Curtly Ambrose and Sir Andy Roberts.
“It is quite challenging at times but it is quite good to be contributing to the game...to continue to contribute to the game of cricket. I want to see cricket become the number one sport in the world. And anything I can do to contribute to the development of the game, I’d be more than happy to do so,” Richardson concluded.