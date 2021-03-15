Keeping focus

TOP TEAM TTO judoka Gabriella Wood is braving uncertainty around her competition schedule to remain in position to qualify for her maiden Olympics - the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Games.
Twelve months have passed since Wood - currently ranked 68th - last competed on the international circuit at the Bariloche Pan American Judo Open tournament in Argentina, where she won a silver medal in the plus-78kg category, moving her up to number 63 on the Olympic Rankings and 71st on the World Rankings for that category currently topped by Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz.
The 23-year-old consolidated the Olympic quota spot for the Americas region - which she still holds - with that performance.
However, COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the UK to combat the new strain of that pandemic have caused Wood - currently based in Scotland at the Judo Club Esprit - to postpone the start of her competition plans, originally scheduled to embark with the February 18-20 Tel Aviv Grand Slam.
Wood, a University of Stirling student specialising in sports studies, had also planned to attend the March 13-14 Pan American Open in Lima, Peru, and the April 16-18 Pan American Open in Cordoba, Argentina. But COVID-19 spikes in South America have ravaged Peru and Argentina.
Instead, her next assignments will be the Tbilisi Grand Slam in The Republic of Georgia from March 26 to 28 that will be attended by 545 athletes from 86 nations, followed by the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey from April 1 to 3 which has entries from 496 athletes from 88 nations.
“Preparation has been going really well so far. I have been training really hard, focusing on my cardio and my weightlifting. I haven’t been able to do any competitions as yet because of COVID-19 restrictions,“ Wood admitted.
Despite her inability to attend other International Judo Federation (IJF) competitions to secure more points towards Olympic qualification this year, Wood is still optimistic she will be able to punch her ticket to Tokyo.
“I am currently in position to attend the Games but as with all things I have to keep competing in order to maintain that position,” Wood assessed. “As of right now I think I have enough competitions to stay where I need to be before the deadline date. I think I ‘ll be perfectly fine.”
Luckily for Wood, the first woman from the English-speaking Caribbean to attain a world ranking back in 2018, her coach Lee Calder - head coach at Esprit and national lead development coach, cadet and junior squad at the Irish Judo Association - has her in shape to wrangle with any opponent at the drop of a dime.
“I wouldn’t say the uncertainty of when competitions will be has affected me. I have just looked at it as an opportunity to get more training in and get better at what I do and it also helps that my coach has trained me in such a way that if competition, if I was called to fight tomorrow, I‘ll be ready to fight no matter what,” Wood, who trains with Calder’s children, Cailin (current British senior champion), Reece (a 2017 European bronze medallist) and Kelsey, said.
In the final tune-up for Tokyo, Wood plans to compete at the May 5-7 Kazan Grand Slam in Russia and the June 6-13 Judo World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.