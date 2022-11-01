Keeping it going

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force banked on their experienced spinners to dominate the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their CG United Super50 Cup opener on Monday night.
However, head coach David Furlonge said they may have to adjust their strategy against a much more experienced and versatile Guyana Harpy Eagles line up.
The Red Force will face the Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m. today and while it is only the second game of the tournament for both sides, a lot is on the line. The Guyana outfit lost their opening match on Monday against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, so they will be eager to make amends.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran and company will be looking to keep their winning streak going and will be working on tightening up in a few areas as they look to step up their performance. Monday’s win saw T&T go 8-0 in regional 50-over cricket, a streak that started in last-year’s tournament which they won with a perfect record.
Asked about the use of three spinners in Akeal Hosein, who grabbed four for 38, Sunil Narine, who took two for 21, and Yannic Cariah, who grabbed one for 35 to end off the innings, Furlonge said: “That was the thinking (behind) playing two fast bowlers.” Jayden Seales (2-1) and Shannon Gabriel (1/18).
He said with the strength of their bowling unit, they decided to play an extra batter on a pitch that would have had some moisture in it following substantial rainfall over the two weeks.
“We had four spinners, one didn’t bowl which was Jason Mohammed and what we did was extend the batting order so we would have had Jyd Goolie batting at six, Cariah at seven, Hosein at eight and Sunil Narine at nine, so that was the strategy in that game,” Furlonge explained. “It was our first game and knowing that the bowling is our strength, we decided to play the extra batsman.
He added: “Due to the composition of the team, Anderson Phillip wasn’t included. Evin Lewis is still nursing a minor injury and we are monitoring that. He is doubtful for (today’s) game as well.”
Looking ahead to the clash against Guyana, who the Red Force had beaten in last year’s final, Furlonge said: “We will think about our strategy and see what we will come up with but we will have to see the conditions. The wicket had some moisture in it and the spin bowlers were getting some turn but we will again assess the conditions and then decide the composition of the team.”
Quizzed about losing three wickets in their chase of a modest target of 120, Furlonge said it was the team’s first game and he is happy they achieved their objective of starting with a win. “We had two soft dismissals there but it is the first game we are playing; the guys have not had a lot of time out in the middle. It was good to be out there in the middle and the fellas got an opportunity to play cricket. We got a full game which was good and the main thing was to get our first win which we did,” he assessed.
Asked if he was concerned about the tame dismissals of Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo, he said: “I am not overly concerned about it. The crease had some moisture and Jason Mohammed, his back foot slipped when he went to play the shot, and I think Darren, it is just a matter of him getting time at the crease. We will try and get him a long knock in the middle and see how it goes for the next game,” Furlonge concluded.
CCC and the Windward Islands Volcanoes will clash in the other Zone A game today at Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m.
SQUADS:
Guyana Harpy Eagles: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Clinton Pestano, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savoury.
T&T Red Force: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Sunil Narine (Vice Captain), Joshua Da Silva, Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre, Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Yannic Cariah.