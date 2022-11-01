Keeping it going

Alick Athanaze

OFF THE SQUARE: Windward Islands Volcanoes Alick Athanaze gathers runs through the offside during his knock of 133 against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, in their opening Zone A encounter of the Super50 Cup, at the Queens Park Oval, on Monday. The Volcanoes, who won by 28 runs, will square off against the Combined Campuses & Colleges today at the same venue in Port of Spain. Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force banked on their experienced spinners to dominate the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their CG United Super50 Cup opener on Monday night.

However, head coach David Furlonge said they may have to adjust their strategy against a much more experienced and versatile Guyana Harpy Eagles line up.

The Red Force will face the Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m. today and while it is only the second game of the tournament for both sides, a lot is on the line. The Guyana outfit lost their opening match on Monday against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, so they will be eager to make amends.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran and company will be looking to keep their winning streak going and will be working on tightening up in a few areas as they look to step up their performance. Monday’s win saw T&T go 8-0 in regional 50-over cricket, a streak that started in last-year’s tournament which they won with a perfect record.

Asked about the use of three spinners in Akeal Hosein, who grabbed four for 38, Sunil Narine, who took two for 21, and Yannic Cariah, who grabbed one for 35 to end off the innings, Furlonge said: “That was the thinking (behind) playing two fast bowlers.” Jayden Seales (2-1) and Shannon Gabriel (1/18).

He said with the strength of their bowling unit, they decided to play an extra batter on a pitch that would have had some moisture in it following substantial rainfall over the two weeks.

“We had four spinners, one didn’t bowl which was Jason Mohammed and what we did was extend the batting order so we would have had Jyd Goolie batting at six, Cariah at seven, Hosein at eight and Sunil Narine at nine, so that was the strategy in that game,” Furlonge explained. “It was our first game and knowing that the bowling is our strength, we decided to play the extra batsman.

He added: “Due to the composition of the team, Anderson Phillip wasn’t included. Evin Lewis is still nursing a minor injury and we are monitoring that. He is doubtful for (today’s) game as well.”

Looking ahead to the clash against Guyana, who the Red Force had beaten in last year’s final, Furlonge said: “We will think about our strategy and see what we will come up with but we will have to see the conditions. The wicket had some moisture in it and the spin bowlers were getting some turn but we will again assess the conditions and then decide the composition of the team.”

Quizzed about losing three wickets in their chase of a modest target of 120, Furlonge said it was the team’s first game and he is happy they achieved their objective of starting with a win. “We had two soft dismissals there but it is the first game we are playing; the guys have not had a lot of time out in the middle. It was good to be out there in the middle and the fellas got an opportunity to play cricket. We got a full game which was good and the main thing was to get our first win which we did,” he assessed.

Asked if he was concerned about the tame dismissals of Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo, he said: “I am not overly concerned about it. The crease had some moisture and Jason Mohammed, his back foot slipped when he went to play the shot, and I think Darren, it is just a matter of him getting time at the crease. We will try and get him a long knock in the middle and see how it goes for the next game,” Furlonge concluded.

CCC and the Windward Islands Volcanoes will clash in the other Zone A game today at Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m.

SQUADS:

Guyana Harpy Eagles: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Clinton Pestano, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savoury.

T&T Red Force: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Sunil Narine (Vice Captain), Joshua Da Silva, Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre, Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Yannic Cariah.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ramasra beaten on pro return

COLIN RAMASRA had the dubious distinction of losing the first match in this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament yesterday at QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

IT’S IMPRACTICAL

IT’S IMPRACTICAL

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is not in support of having separate coaches for West Indies white-ball and red-ball cricket teams, stating that Cricket West Indies (CWI) can’t support it at this point in time.

Speaking to Andre Baptiste on WESN TV’s Face of Sports programme last week, Bassarath, who is also a CWI director, said that the CWI’s limited finances have meant that the regional first-class competition will be limited to one round again next year and is doubtful the situation will improve sufficiently enough for them to be able to have separate coaches.

Keeping it going

Keeping it going

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force banked on their experienced spinners to dominate the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their CG United Super50 Cup opener on Monday night.

However, head coach David Furlonge said they may have to adjust their strategy against a much more experienced and versatile Guyana Harpy Eagles line up.

The Red Force will face the Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m. today and while it is only the second game of the tournament for both sides, a lot is on the line. The Guyana outfit lost their opening match on Monday against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, so they will be eager to make amends.

Barbados Pride off the mark in Super50 Cup

Barbados Pride defeated West Indies Academy by six wickets in their Zone B match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, yesterday.

The West Indies Academy batting first, were all out in 46 overs, compiling 213 with Keagan Simmons top-scoring on 64, while Kevin Wickham (52) also recorded a half-century and Teddy Bishop chipped in with 45. For the Pride, Roshon Primus and Roston Chase each picked up three wickets apiece.

Akeem moving on

Akeem moving on

After four seasons with the Halifax Wanderers, Trinidad and Tobago’s Akeem Garcia departs as the all-time leading scorer in club history and is second all-time in appearances.

Garcia is out of contract and appears to be part of the house clearing after Stephen Hart, another Trinidadian, was removed as head-coach after five years in charge of the Canadian Premier League club.

World No 1 junior at Oval tonight

THE world junior champion will be in action tonight when this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament continues at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Rowan Damming and the seven other leading seeded players will begin their campaign after being on byes in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.