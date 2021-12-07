A former colleague asked me yesterday how I managed to keep writing about West Indies cricket. He thought the continuing descent into mediocrity would have made it difficult to find the enthusiasm, especially after growing up following the game during the days of Viv Richards, etc.
I had to explain to him that it was not difficult.
The challenge of getting to the heart of the story; of finding the best way to tell it like it is, is compelling enough to off-set any other feelings. Training oneself to coolly analyse the things which have happened in West Indies cricket over the last two decades and a half, has also helped to bring acceptance of the state of play.
My ex-colleague, the Windies fan, is not in that place. He hasn’t needed to be. And most followers of West Indies cricket are in the same state of torture has him.
And if you, dear reader are still being tormented by the “Men in Maroon”, then drink from this cup of reality I’m offering.
Since the failure at the T20 World Cup, some things have become brutally clear, yet again.
The first is that the best West Indies players are not as good as many in the Caribbean seem to believe.
Having the ability to hit the ball very hard; having good reflexes and eyesight do not in themselves make a good cricketer. The really top-draw athletes are able to blend their physical talents with technical skill. There is no substitute for applying the basics, even for the unorthodox. They just do it differently.
Besides having a solid base to work from, the best of the best have been able to continuously refine their games. They see the need to stay ahead of the opposition.
Of the current lot, Dwayne Bravo has been very good at that. But the same cannot be said for the majority of his team-mates.
The Windies players also don’t play the mental game very well.
When coach Phil Simmons can be talking during a tournament about his players not assessing situations quick enough, then “all fall down”.
Across all formats, this failure of individuals to be able to think through situations and adjust as required has been chronic. Windies teams don’t give opposition captains many headaches when it comes to strategy. The plan A normally works because the WI players don’t have their personal plan Bs.
So combine the failure to make steady improvement to the way they play, with an inability to mentally adjust to what the opposition brings and you have a recipe for failure. The Windies have been tied to this bad recipe for far too long.
Reader, don’t be fooled by the relative success of the “stars” with their T20 franchises. For instance, in the Indian Premier League, very few of the best Caribbean players have had to carry their teams.
That is because of the calibre of those around them. Shortcomings don’t stand out as starkly and inconsistencies are not as detrimental. It should be no surprise therefore, that of the 12 Windies players who were in the IPL last season, only Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have been retained by their franchises for 2022. And they are not “fresh blood”.
Other factors have contributed to this lack of genuine quality. And this is where the second brutal truth lies.
West Indies cricket administration has been a massive failure. It doesn’t matter which president, CEO or board of directors you think of over the last 26 years, cumulatively, they have failed to do the most important thing—develop a better brand of cricketer.
In the 1960s, 70s and 80s, the West Indies boards were not required to lead the way in developing players.
The natural talents growing up in those eras benefited from social movements, a defined cricket culture, the English county cricket experience and Kerry Packer’s World Series venture. But those times have gone for good, like the materials consumed in the recent fire at Express House.
They were gone even before Richie Richardson’s team lost a first Test series in 15 years back in 1995.
Systematic, institution-driven development is what is required nowadays. But such order and direction has been lacking, largely because of the self interest and the lack of collective will of the territorial boards.
But with 2022 a matter of weeks away, the latest recommendations on revamping the governance structure of West Indies cricket seem to be going the way of their predecessors.
So if the decision-makers are happy with the status quo that has not produced good results, what hope is there they will do differently for those who they are overseeing?
It cannot be any surprise therefore, that in 2021, the Caribbean is still producing cricketers who are ill-equipped to compete successfully with their peers at international level.
The late Tony Harford made a most solid contribution in trying to help the cause of West Indies cricketers at several levels. But he died without seeing the overall product improve.
The Antiguan journalist King Frank-I also did not live to see the Windies even begin to return to the standard of the teams in which his countryman Sir Viv excelled.
How many more will be forced to close their eyes before real change comes to WI cricket?
If you’re not comfortable with how the voice in your head answered that question, do one of two things—either find another team to follow, or just keep it real; no hopeless dreaming.