THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has indicated that it will only be revealing particulars of its case against the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) executives in a courthouse.
This after the Oxford Street, Port of Spain Law Offices of Dr Claude H Denbow SC filed notice of an intention to defend the claim on behalf of defendant FIFA. The law firm gave notice to the registrar of the High Court of Justice, located at the Hall of Justice, Knox Street, Port of Spain. Filing on behalf of FIFA were instructing attorney Donna Denbow and junior counsel Jerome Rajcoomar.
Tuesday’s exercise was mainly preliminary, with FIFA indicating that it will defend its position, and that it also did not accept the claims made by Williams Wallace and his executive.
“We will be responding to the claimant’s case in early court and I am not allowed to discuss our client’s business,” Denbow said, when asked to comment by SportsMax journalist Leighton Levy.
“It is not our practice to discuss our client’s business in public, “she insisted, “we will be putting our case on paper before the judge in early court.”
Having given notice of its intention to defend against the claim, FIFA now have 28 days from the May 19 date when first served, to present a case in the high court.
TTFA president William Wallace and his vice-presidents Clynt Taylor, Susan Joseph- Warrick and Sam Phillip are challenging FIFA’s decision to replace them and institute a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, headed by Robert Hadad.
Through local attorneys Dr Emir Crowne and Matthew Gale, the TTFA executives got local court permission to stake a claim against FIFA, which was emailed to the Switzerland—based organisation on May 19. Through the local courts, the former TTFA executives are seeking a declaration that FIFA’s decision to remove them from office on March 17, is null and void. The TTFA is also seeking an injunction preventing FIFA and/or its agents from interfering in the day-to-day management of its operations—including its bank accounts and property. They are also seeking damages and costs.
Prior to the high court action, the former TTFA executive first filed an appealed before the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on April 6, but eventually withdrew. They cited institutional bias in favour of FIFA and also question the exorbitant cost of the process, after being informed that its would cost 40,000 Francs in advanced payment for the matter to move forward.
Wallace’s stint as TTFA president lasted four months before football world governing body FIFA stepped in on March 17 and replaced his executive with a normalisation committee headed by local businessman Robert Hadad. FIFA cited the massive TT$50 million debt which Wallace’s TTFA executive inherited from previous administrations, as its reason for intervention.
But Wallace remains defiant and has previously stated that the TTFA, having been constitutionally formed by an Act of Parliament, was not subject to FIFA’s dictates .
“Make no mistake about it,” the duly and properly elected executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association remain in charge of the Association’s business,” Wallace declared in a statement.
“I can only be removed by the operations of the TTFA’S own Constitution and not by FIFA, Wallace declared. “That said, our relationship with FIFA is vital.”