When I see the behaviour and utterances of so many persons in public life here I am reminded of one of the many quotable quotes of Lester Cassimy.
One of the guests on the last occasion of hosting Morning Edition on TV6 five months ago, Lester, a very outspoken cricket analyst but also someone good enough as batsman and leader to captain the national youth team, played shots all round the wicket that Friday morning.
He seemed to take particular delight in hitting politicians for six, suggesting that most of them could not possibly have played sport in any serious way, otherwise they would have learnt you can’t win all the time and that accepting defeat with grace and dignity, even as you try to come better next time around, is all part of the learning experience that is real life.
But in fairness to these very visible figures who offer so much ammunition for them to be ridiculed, that chronic inability to acknowledge defeat or to be perceived as so much as stepping a millimetre backwards is in keeping with a worsening dog-eat-dog culture where even the sporting environment for children has become a thriving arena for favouritism, manipulation and other variations of blatant corruption to run rampant.
And this is all because adults who should know better, who have either played the game at a decent enough level or are sufficiently experienced as administrators to know good decisions from bad ones, surrender those higher values to base prejudices and a 24/7 obsession with getting the better of the enemy, whether or not that enemy is real or perceived.
How do you do that by the way? It’s bad enough to see corruption in selection and other decision-making processes in sport at the adult level. But how do you watch a child who is deserving of making it onto whatever team in whichever sport and brazenly choose to make the wrong decision for whatever reason…and then sleep comfortably at night?
As adults, whether or not we are parents or grandparents, we have a responsibility, a duty, to be fair and even-handed across the board but especially when dealing with children and not abuse whatever authority we have seeking revenge over some perceived previous injustice.
Two wrongs don’t make a right yet so many of us seem quite comfortable with that sort of upside-down morality.
It is this type of toxic environment, made many times worse by insistent, demanding parents who only have eyes for their own precious darlings, which threatens to poison the simple joy of playing sport for so many children.
I asked for this image of Pele, taken from a 2021 documentary on the legendary Brazilian footballer’s life, to be used with the column today because, to me, the broad smile of that 15-year-old boy wearing the uniform of Santos for the first time in 1956, represents what sport, at its most basic, should really be all about: pure enjoyment.
Okay, so only one in a million, or maybe a billion, will get anywhere close to matching the accomplishments of the man generally accepted to be greatest footballer of all time. For the purposes of this column today though, none of that fame, or fortune or titles, goals or medals are relevant. What matters is the simple love of the game.
There can’t be too many over the hundreds of years of organised sport who reached the pinnacle of their preferred discipline without having a love for it bordering on obsession. Andre Agassi is a notable exception.
In his 2009 autobiography, Open, the American former tennis star said emphatically: “I play tennis for a living even though I hate tennis, hate it with a dark and secret passion and always have.”
And there may be a few others through history who were pushed into something they didn’t really like and actually excelled at it. Again though, that would have to be a very tiny minority.
However, this is just a diversion from the main point, which is that we have a duty to nurture a child’s enjoyment of sport, including an appreciation of winning and losing as being all part of the game. Especially now, when so many thousands of children here have suffered through the restrictions of the pandemic, missing out on as much as three years of sporting and social interaction.
Those backward-thinking neanderthals and their prejudices and vendettas must be weeded out of the sporting landscape at a time when children, whatever their skill level, should be encouraged to come out and play.
If this sounds idealistic it’s because it is. What other option do we have though, given the antics of what passes for leadership, than to nurture concepts of healthy, fair, enjoyable competition among those who are the future of this nation?