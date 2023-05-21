Lee-Ann Kirby starred with bat and ball as Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Barbados by five wickets in the night-cap first round game of the Women’s T20 Blaze late Saturday night.

The 36-year-old snatched three for ten to restrict Barbados to 80 for six off their 20 overs at Warner Park and then returned to hit an unbeaten 25 from 33 balls as T&T got over the line in the 13th over.